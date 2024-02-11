Super Bowl 2024: Andra Day, Post Malone & Reba McEntire Perform (VIDEO)

Even before Usher’s halftime show, big-name talent lit up Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. Andra Day, Post Malone, and Reba McEntire inspired thousands of spectators and millions of TV viewers with rousing renditions of patriotic songs. Check out those performers — and their thoughts about entertaining such a massive crowd — below.

Andra Day sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

This Grammy-winning R&B star (and Golden Globe-winning actor) performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the James Weldon Johnson song dubbed the Black national anthem, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, with actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez performing the same in American Sign Language.

Day told The Associated Press last week that, as a “deeply spiritual person,” she uses prayer to quell any stage fright. “If I’m here, I’m of the mindset that I’m called to be here,” she said “It’s a huge moment,” she said. “I don’t want to just do well, but I really want people to encounter the spirit.”

Post Malone sings “America the Beautiful”

The Texas-born rapper showed off his singing voice as he performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” in the minutes before the big game, with actor Anjel Piñero signing along in ASL.

“I’m very nervous,” Malone said in an Apple Music interview last week. “But excited, I’m excited. It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage.”

He went on: “I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got. My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.’ Do it your way and do it with love.”

Reba McEntire sings “The Star-Spangled Banner”

McEntire sang the United States’ national anthem just before kickoff, with CODA star Daniel Durant performing the song in ASL and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds team flying in formation over the stadium.

The country singer told CBS Mornings that she’s been singing the patriotic song publicly for half a century, having performed it at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo. “You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it,” McEntire said.