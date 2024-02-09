‘American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2’ Reveals Premiere Date

FX has unveiled its slate of new and returning series coming this Spring, led by the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The four-episode second half will premiere with one episode, with a new episode each following Wednesday. Episodes will air first on FX and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.

American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition and centers on Emma Roberts‘ Anna Victoria Alcott, a woman desperate to have a baby but who comes to believe someone is sabotaging her plans to start a family.

The first half of the season premiered on September 20, 2023, and made headlines for its casting, which included Kim Kardashian in her first major acting role. Kardashian plays high-powered publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

While there was a lot of debate about Kardashian’s casting, many critics praised her performance after the first episode. USA Today wrote, “The few times the premiere episode has a pulse come when Kardashian is onscreen,” while The Daily Beast said the reality star is “far and away the best part of AHS: Delicate” and “seems more natural in AHS: Delicate than she does in a good chunk of The Kardashians.”

In addition to Roberts and Kardashian, the cast includes American Horror Story regulars Denis O’Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman, alongside newcomers Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Julie White, and Maaz Ali.

Delicate is the 12th edition of the long-running horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It’s also the first to be based on a novel instead of having a wholly original storyline. Previous installments of the show have included Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Cult, and Apocalypse.

The series is produced by 20th Television and executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Halley Feiffer, John J. Gray, and Scott Robertson.

American Horror Story: Delicate, Part 2, Premieres, Wednesday, April 3, 10 pm et/pt, FX