What ‘American Horror Story’ Fans Think About Kim Kardashian’s ‘Terrifying’ Role in Show

Kim Kardashian is trading in reality-tv for some horror-based drama as she is set to star in Season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story.

FX revealed the official premiere date (September 20) and posters for the upcoming series yesterday, August 15, and fans have been reacting to Kardashian’s character, who is seen sporting a platinum blond wig, thick black lashes, and red lipstick. She also has a giant spider attached to her chest and stomach.

“For a moment I thought this was Lady Gaga until I saw the name,” tweeted one fan.

“You guys adding Kim just made this show even more iconic than it already was!! I’ll be streaming,” added another.

“Thank you for this. What a cast! I can’t wait,” said another.

“This promo is 10x more iconic when you know Kim has arachnophobia,” said one viewer on the AHS Reddit forum.

You’re in our web now. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/EpMf2ZleMu — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

Not everyone was on board with the Kardashian casting, though, with one fan writing, “I won’t be watching this, because of her alone. I’m that petty.”

“Because KK is in this Season, we won’t be watching it. Were there no Actors who could have played her role?” asked another frustrated viewer.

Others were keeping an open mind, with one user writing, “I’m far from a fan, but she did a pretty good on SNL. If you can do that well live, I’m sure you can do even better scripted. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.”

Kardashian will star alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in the new season, which is subtitled AHS: Delicate and is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby and based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who begins to think a sinister figure is going to great lengths to stop her pregnancy.

Roberts is set to play the lead role of Anna Alcott, a young indie actress who is going through a grueling IVF journey. After suffering a miscarriage, Anna becomes convinced she is still harboring some form of life inside of her and stops at nothing to find out the truth.

Other than being credited as the character Siobhan Walsh, the exact details of Kardashian’s role are unknown. An earlier teaser showed the reality star looking super creepy while swaddling a baby.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian’s part in the series, show creator Murphy said, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family… Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Murphy also suggested that Kardashian’s character would be “terrifying.”

As for fans’ opinions, the jury is still out.

“I watch The Kardashians when there’s nothing better to do, and one thing about Kim is she is insanely dedicated to whatever she is working on and a perfectionist. She could surprise people that base their opinions off nothing but air. Or she could royally suck, I hope not,” wrote one fan on the AHS Reddit page.

“We may like or dislike Kim, but she ain’t no actress. She managed to stay wooden and unnatural in HER OWN reality show, where basically all she had to do is fake some reactions and failed miserably,” added another user.

“Sorry but this serves idk… AHS has definitely already gone the campy route i feel like her being here is appropriate,” said another.