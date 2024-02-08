Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Stumps Wildcard Players With a Single Letter

Meaghan Darwish
Alex, Ed, and Suzanne miss the final Jeopardy! clue about Johnny Cash's 'I Walk the Line'
Jeopardy!‘s Champions Wildcard continues, and although these players are contending for a shot at the Tournament of Champions, their knowledge doesn’t always pay off. Such was the case for competitors Alex Gordon, Ed Petersen, and Suzanne Goldlust when Final Jeopardy! came around.

The clue in the category “Country Music” read “‘It was kind of a prodding to myself to play it straight,’ said Johnny Cash of this 1956 hit.” The correct response was, “‘I Walk the Line.'”

Unfortunately for Alex, Ed, and Suzanne, they all answered, “Walk the Line,” losing their wagers for a final tally of $19,000, $593, and $12,300 respectively. While Alex will move onto the semifinals with his top score, looks of disappointment abounded as the players realized their flub, in which the single letter “I” cost them extra points, and in some cases, extra time in the Champions Wildcard.

Some fans who tuned into the episode took to Reddit to share their thoughts, with one pointing out, “Okay. It was an understandable miss in Final Jeopardy because the film changed the title for the known song. Hell, before the film came out I knew people who referred to the song without ‘I’ as the title,” the fan commented.

The film the viewer is referencing is Walk the Line, the 2005 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the country superstar and Reese Witherspoon as songstress June Carter Cash, a role for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

“I wonder if that possible confusion wasn’t discussed in pre-production/vetting of the clue,” the same fan continued to muse about the Final Jeopardy clue.

“I said ‘Walk the Line’ as well and you know what? I’m counting it,” another fan chimed in. Another responded, “Tonight we learned there is no i in Jeopardy.”

