Sam Claflin & Bill Nighy to Star in New Harlan Coben Series for Prime Video

Looks like we’ll have something new to add to our ranking of Harlan Coben shows!

Prime Video has ordered Lazarus (working title) as a limited series. It is based on an original story idea and written by Coben and Danny Brocklehurst. It stars Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach.

The psychological mystery thriller follows a man who returns home after his father’s suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Claflin (also an executive producer) will star as Laz, a well-respected forensic psychologist who has spent his whole life running from the pain of his past—until he’s forced to face it upon returning home. Nighy is playing Doctor Lazarus (Dr L), a psychologist and the father of Laz, Jenna, and Sutton. He’s a beloved figure within his community and shares his son’s charm, dry humor, and charisma. In death, he wants his son to understand they’re more alike than Laz thinks. Roach has been cast as Jenna, who, since her sister’s murder, has buried herself in a world of spiritual practice but must confront secrets from her own past when her brother returns home and begins experiencing unexplained phenomena.

“Do I have to say more than the names Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to express my excitement about this limited series? Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death,” Coben, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “It is never anything less than a thrill to team up again with Danny Brocklehurst and Quay Street Productions.”

Added Brocklehurst (also an executive producer on the series), “Lazarus is a psychological thriller with an emotional spine. It’s about fathers and sons, love and loss. We have attempted to bring our trademark wit and warmth as well as twists galore.”

Richard Fee and Nicola Shindler, executive producers for Quay Street Productions, promise, “Harlan and Danny have created another wonderfully compelling story but this time with an eerie twist. Lazarus has all the ingredients of a propulsive mystery thriller with an extra dose of atmosphere and psychological horror that makes it particularly gripping.”

Joining Coben and Brocklehurst as executive producers are Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios. Wayne Che Yip will direct the first two episodes and also serve as an executive producer. Matt Strevens will produce. The series is produced by Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Final Twist Productions.