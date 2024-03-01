‘The Masked Singer’: Rita Ora Is a Dream Addition to Fox Competition for Season 11

Take It Off! Take It Off! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

British singer Rita Ora has big shoes (or is that high heels?) to fill as she steps in for Nicole Scherzinger on the hit celebrity-in-disguise guessing game. (The regular panelist is away this season to star in the London production of Sunset Boulevard.) But Ora is up to the task because she’s done this before…on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer.

“She’s a dream,” says executive producer James Breen. “She brings a singer’s ear, but she’s also very smart on the clues. It was hard to surprise her, but we did. One of her idols turned out to be under the mask this season, and it was a really incredible moment to see her face when it came off.”

Ora will be deciphering clues along with returning panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (plus host Nick Cannon). “Rita’s brought a new energy,” Breen notes. “Successful panels are like lightning in a bottle. Within half an hour, we were

like, ‘This is amazing. It’s like they’re old friends.’”

The franchise is pulling out all the stops for the 16 competitors in Season 11: Themed nights celebrate The Wizard of Oz, Billy Joel, Queen, and girl groups. Plus, there are encores of TV Theme Night and “Soundtrack of My Life,” with songs representing key moments from each performer’s past.

But let’s talk about those elaborate and colorful costumes! On deck this season: Gumball, Starfish, Lizard, and one look known simply as Ugly Sweater.

“Ugly Sweater is fun,” Breen reveals. “Until you see it, you don’t really know what it’s going to look like. Gumball was a design we’ve always wanted to make, but we’d never quite cracked how to construct it. We finally did it. And then Goldfish is one of the most beautiful, glamorous costumes we’ve done in a while.”

On a show that’s included big (and varied) names like Gladys Knight, Hanson, Dick Van Dyke, Christie Brinkley, T-Pain, Rob Gronkowski, and more, who’s on deck now? “I would say this,” Breen teases. “No one should miss the first episode, and no one should miss the first reveal, both because of how it happens and who it is.” Get your guesses ready!

The Masked Singer, Season premiere Wednesday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox