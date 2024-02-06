New Photos Revealed for Lindsay Lohan Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’

Lindsay Lohan is embarking on a supernatural, romantic journey of self-discovery in Netflix‘s upcoming romantic-comedy feature Irish Wish, set to land on the streamer on March 15, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

To excite fans, Netflix released some new photos from the film today, Tuesday, February 6. The first photo sees a very bookish-looking Lohan, wearing a checkered blazer and round spectacles. Another shows her and her potential love interest (played by Ed Speleers) taking a countryside stroll. The third and final pic features Lohan seemingly falling to the floor during a wedding ceremony.

Directed by Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) and written by Kirsten Hansen, Irish Wish follows shy book editor Maddie Kelly (Lohan), who makes a spontaneous wish for true love days before the love of her life is set to marry her best friend. She wakes up as the bride-to-be, but as her dream gets closer to coming true, Maddie realizes her true soulmate is someone else entirely.

“She’s been ghostwriting for the writer she works for and she’s hopelessly in love with him, and she’s expecting him to love her back,” Lohan told Tudum about her character. “But when reciprocation proves elusive, she takes matters into her own hands — only to find that romantic fantasies don’t always hold up to the harsh light of reality.”

The Mean Girls star said she enjoyed getting to play a woman who is “making her own way in the world,” noting, “We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own.”

She also said Maddie’s journey to independence and self-love resonated with her own life. “It’s important to put yourself first and know your worth,” she shared. “If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it.”

In addition to Lohan and Speleers, Irish Wish stars Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris), and Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show). It also features Lohan’s younger brother, Dakota, which the actress said made the project even more meaningful.

“Whenever [I’m] with family, I’m really bad at not cracking up for some reason,” Lohan said. “I make funny faces when I’m off camera just to mess with them.”

This isn’t Lohan’s first experience with Netflix rom-coms; in 2022, she starred in Falling for Christmas. The holiday film saw Lohan playing a newly engaged heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner.

“It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence,” Lohan said of Irish Wish, the first of her new two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Irish Wish, Friday, March 15, Netflix