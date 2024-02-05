‘Cobra Kai’: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & More Teases Season 6 Production (VIDEO)

Are you ready to get back onto the Karate mat? Netflix is giving fans their first look at Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season with a special peek at production featuring stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and more.

In a newly-released image and video, the cast of Netflix’s Karate Kid sequel spinoff series is getting into the fighting spirit as they head into their last chapter. Set 30 years after the events of 1984’s All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai chronicles the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

As fans have witnessed over the seasons, the former foes have become allies for good so that the Valley’s youth may have a positive experience with karate. But that doesn’t mean the less pure senseis of the area have been eradicated.

While viewers will have to wait to see what happens when the sixth and final season arrives, the first-look image of the stars on set offers a lot for fans to get excited about. And don’t think that the team behind this series is keeping things tame with a photo as Macchio, Zabka, and the rest of the gang hype up the show’s return to set in Atlanta.

Written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, they executive produce the show alongside Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Macchio, and Zabka.

Although the exact premiere date for the sixth season remains unknown, Netflix confirms that it will arrive sometime this year in 2024. Joining Macchio and Zabka for the last lap are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

Don’t miss the fun for yourself. Catch the video from the cast and the in-production image, above, and stream Seasons 1 through 5 anytime leading up to Season 6’s arrival on Netflix.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Premiere, 2024, Netflix