Cobra Kai never dies! But the Netflix favorite is preparing for its sixth and final season at the streamer and viewers are getting their first peek at production.

In a special video released during Netflix’s TUDUM event in Brazil, fans are given an exclusive look at the Season 6 table read featuring the cast. According to the tease, above, the table read took place on April 27, before the ongoing WGA writers strike started.

Everyone’s favorite players show up for the moment including Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio along with costar William Zabka who will reprise his fan-favorite role as Daniel LaRusso’s former foe, Johnny Lawrence. As the cast rolls into the reading room one at a time, they greet each other with hugs and warm embraces.

Along with Macchio and Zabka, others featured in the reading, above, include Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni Decenzo, and Dallas Dupree Young among others. Things even get a little silly with jokes and other antics.

As they commemorate the moment with Polaroid photos and sentimental discussions, viewers get a taste of what’s to come with soundbites from the table reading. And Zabka brings it all together with a rousing speech.

“It’s been an awesome long journey, but it is not over yet. Season 6 could be the biggest and badass-est most amazing season of Cobra Kai yet. So y’all ready?” Zabka asks, pumping up the cast. They all respond with a resounding, “yes, Sensei!”

Only time will tell what kind of story fans will see unfold once the sixth and final season arrives, but the team’s enthusiasm is surely unparalleled. Stay tuned as we await word on Season 6 and relive every epic moment from the first five seasons by streaming the series anytime on Netflix.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, Netflix