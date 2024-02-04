Grammys 2024: Jay-Z Calls out Grammys for Beyoncé’s Album of the Year Snubs (VIDEO)

Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay-Z called out the Grammys for its voting habits during his 2024 Grammy Awards speech, defending his wife, Beyoncé, in the process when calling out her four Album of the Year snubs.

With Beyoncé watching in the audience and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, on stage with him, Jay-Z accepted the second annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He reflected on the progress Black artists have made in the industry over the decades in terms of accolades, as well as speaking on the boycotts some artists have staged in protest of the Grammys’ lack of inclusivity, like when Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the award show after winning the first rap Grammy in 1989.

The duo refused to attend the ceremony when they learned the new Best Rap Performance category wouldn’t be televised. Jay-Z joked that he once boycotted the ceremony himself but still watched the show from home.

The rapper’s comments made it clear that he feels the awards do matter, as they’re recognition of artistic achievements. “We want y’all to get it right. We love y’all,” he said. “At least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective because it’s music. And it’s opinion-based.”

Defending Beyoncé, he said that it doesn’t make sense that she holds the record for most Grammy wins in history, but none of them are top honors. Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins in history (32) at the 2023 ceremony.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” the artist said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

His next comments got even more reactions out of the crowd. “Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” he quipped. “When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” he told the crowd.

“But outside of that, we got to keep showing up,” he went on. “Keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time.”

See the fan reactions to Jay-Z’s 2024 Grammys speech below.

