‘FBI: International’: First Look at Fly Team’s New HQ (PHOTOS)

Eric James Gravolin as Kyle Cartwright, Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Sarah Junillon as Claire Armbruster, and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 2
Nelly Kiss/CBS

FBI: International

Dare we say we like the new look on FBI: International?

The CBS drama returns for its third season on Tuesday, February 13, picking up right after that explosion that took out the team’s offices, and that means they’ll need a new base. Well, they get just that in the second episode, airing on February 20, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at their new headquarters. Check out the full versions of the photos below for a peek—and it’s going to be crowded!

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 2

Nelly Kiss/CBS

In this episode, “The Last Stop,” when ex-FBI agent Bill Cormack (guest star Jeffrey Pierce), captured by hostile forces in Libya years ago, suddenly resurfaces in a brutal Tripoli prison, Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and Powell (Greg Hovanessian) risk everything to go undercover as prisoners to break him out. Also, the Fly Team adjusts to their new and improved HQ.

Stefan Trout as Ernesto Saunders, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Eric James Gravolin as Kyle Cartwright, Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Sarah Junillon as Claire Armbruster, and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate — 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 2

Nelly Kiss/CBS

FBI: International ended its second season on quite the cliffhanger. The team secured a missile before it could be sold. They returned to their headquarters with the arms broker but then realized too late that there was a bomb on the property. Raines (Carter Redwood) was the only one seen in the aftermath, unconscious on the ground outside after he ran back from where he was on watch upon realizing something was wrong. The rest of the Fly Team—Scott, Jamie (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Powell—were last seen inside. Photos from the premiere offer a look at them in the aftermath.

The new base of operations isn’t the only change coming for the FBI spinoff in its third season. Reed will be exiting (exact details haven’t been released), and Christina Wolfe is joining as the new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate.

What do you think of the first look at the new headquarters? Let us know in the comments below.

FBI: International, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 9/8c, CBS

