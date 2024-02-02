Hallelujah! Season 4 of the crowdfunded Bible-based sensation The Chosen hit movie theaters on February 1 with the first three episodes of the latest exciting season for the beloved drama. Last month, TV Insider spoke to the cast and creator Dallas Jenkins in Los Angeles for the upcoming season’s premiere—and they gave us a lot of reasons to have faith for the latest episodes. But there’s really only one way to describe this fourth round of Jesus’ (Jonathan Roumie) journey: emotional.

“This is our deepest season yet,” says Jenkins. “And it might be our saddest season yet because Jesus is sad.”

Disaster after disaster will strike Jesus and His followers this season, but one death that will hit particularly close to home for the Nazareth native will be that of His cousin, John the Baptizer (David Amito). As the preacher who paved the way for Jesus and His teachings, we always knew that John wouldn’t survive his prison sentence in King Herod’s (Paul Ben-Victor) dungeons, but it is still a heavy blow for both Jesus and John’s former devoted follower, Andrew (Noah James). “The fate of John the Baptist is a tragedy,” agrees James. But the anxious apostle has grown in his time with Jesus. James adds: “You see that Andrew tries to deal with [John’s death] in a way that he probably wouldn’t have dealt with it a few seasons ago.”

And that’s not the only tragic moment bringing Jesus down this season. Actor Brandon Potter (who plays Roman baddie Quintus) says there’s another horrifying point coming up that will shock viewers. “It’s an unforgettable scene,” he teases. “It’s incredibly powerful and there is darkness. There is despair. Gosh, we were just laughing!”

Of course, fans know that Jesus’ journey is far from over, and Jenkins has stated that the anticipated crucifixion scenes won’t be going down until Season 6. However, as the creator-director puts it: “Season 4 is the beginning of the end.”

Get ready to grab the tissues and check out the video above for more from Jenkins, Roumie and other Chosen cast members!

TV Guide Magazine’s The Chosen special issue is available on newsstands and for order online now at TheChosenMag.com

The Chosen Season 4, Episodes 1-3, in theaters now; Episodes 4-6 will hit theaters on February 15, and the final two episodes on February 29 (Streaming date TBA)