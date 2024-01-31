‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Teaser: 118 Flies to Rescue as Bobby & Athena’s Cruise Ship Sinks (VIDEO)

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

“Life is a whirlwind. When there’s disaster to deal with, who are we?” Athena’s (Angela Bassett) voiceover asks over the 9-1-1 Season 7 teaser.

This new video does a great job of introducing these heroes—it’s aptly set to that song by David Bowie—to people who might be seeing them for the first time; the drama has moved over to ABC after six seasons at Fox. Season 7 will premiere on Thursday, March 14 at 8/7c, leading into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 (returning for its final season).

The teaser, which you can watch above, shows what we’ve seen in previous ones: an explosion on a cruise ship, which has to be the one Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena got on at the end of Season 6, and it beginning to sink. But now we get a look at the 118, with at least Hen (Aisha Hinds) in the Los Angeles Fire Department chopper, but presumably Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) as well, on the way to rescue them.

At the end of the Season 6 finale, Bobby and Athena finally set out on the cruise they’d been trying to take, and he said, “We’ll call them when we get there,” referring to everyone. Well, we’ll have to see if they ever did do that, or if the first the others hear about it is this disaster.

There’s also the matter of what causes the explosion on the ship. That mystery is right up Bobby and Athena’s alley. “Maybe there’ll be a crime to solve on the ship. It’ll be like Agatha Christie or something,” Krause had suggested when TV Insider spoke to him in March 2023 about the cruise they’d missed out on earlier in Season 6. It looks like they got just that … just with an added emergency on their hands. And we don’t even know yet if either Bobby or Athena (or both?!) might need to be rescued!

9-1-1, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 8/7c, ABC