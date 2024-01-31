Larry David was in rare form at the red carpet premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s final season on Tuesday, January 30, as he addressed what’s next in his own inimitable style.

The Seinfeld co-creator took to the stage at the Los Angeles premiere, where attendees got to see the first two episodes of Season 12. After receiving a standing ovation, David quipped, “If I would’ve been a different person, I might have been touched by that.”

After having some fun with the American Sign Language interpreter, David noted, “Yes, this is it. The final season. It’s very sad, very sad.” However, he explained that people shouldn’t worry about him because he has “plenty to do” now that the comedy series has come to a close.

“First of all, I love to travel. You all know that. I’m a world traveler,” he said in his usual sarcastic tone. “I love packing and unpacking. Tipping everybody I come across. Having a medical emergency in a foreign country where they don’t speak English — that’s the greatest.”

Larry David on what he’ll do after #CurbYourEnthusiasm ends & receiving no notes from HBO during the 12-season run of the show pic.twitter.com/IqBID1yC24 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 31, 2024

He went on to say that he’s been “thinking about [traveling to] Antarctica,” as he has been hearing a lot of good things. “Get that boat. I’ll go down there. They got the penguins; I love the penguins.”

The comedian also said he’ll now have time to check off some things he’s been delaying. “I might get that stool test that I’ve been putting off,” he joked.

He also said he’s been thinking about taking some of the psychoactive brew Ayahuasca, noting, “I’m going to go in a dark room [and] I’m gonna blow my f*****g mind. I can’t wait to do that. That’s gonna be amazing.”

Speaking about his time at HBO, which has aired Curb since 2000, David revealed he’s never received a note from the network.

“Not a note in 12 seasons, which is pretty cold,” he said. “Suggestions… they made suggestions, and you know, I love a suggestion. A note is bad, it’s harsh, I got a note… that’s no good.”

David then took a moment to thank his cast, calling himself “extremely lucky” to have gotten to work with such talent. He then introduced the likes of Vince Vaughn, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, and J.B. Smoove while also paying tribute to “two cast members who are no longer with us: Shelley Berman, who played my father, and the great Bob Einstein.”

In connection with the finale season, David will perform two live “A Conversation With Larry David” shows, during which he’ll discuss Curb, Seinfeld, and his career as a whole. The first takes place in Washington, D.C., on March 29 at The Anthem, and the second happens in Boston on April 1 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

