A Dazzling New ‘Feud,’ Joyful Noise with a Detroit Choir, Gorillas and Ancient Whales on PBS, A Fighter’s Comeback

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Series Premiere 10/9c

The cold shoulder is mightier than the pen in the dazzling new edition of Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology. Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) stars in an uncanny impersonation of author Truman Capote, whose celebrity status and barbed wit made him a favorite of New York high society, represented by the ultra-rich “swans” (played by an A-list team including Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane). When he publishes a fictionalized exposé of their most scandalous secrets, the ladies who lunch shun their gay confidante, sending him into a self-destructive spiral of alcoholic angst. Launches with two episodes.

Choir

Documentary Premiere

Get your “gleek” on for an inspiring six-part documentary (all available for binge-watching) that follows the renowned Detroit Youth Choir, runners-up on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, as the group takes on a new challenge: Carnegie Hall. Yes, practice (practice, practice) will be required, but also tough choices for choir director Anthony T. White, because only 50 will be able to travel to New York and perform on the iconic stage.

Nature

Season Premiere 8/7c

Escape the winter doldrums when the long-running nature series travels to Gabon’s Loango National Park, the last wild coastline remaining in the African tropics. The park houses lowland gorillas who have been studied for nearly 20 years by biologists. Cameras capture a silverback family including a newborn baby gorilla, among wildlife including forest elephants and buffalo. Followed by a fascinating episode of the science docuseries Nova: When Whales Could Walk (9/8c), about the discovery in a fossil graveyard in the Sahara of the skeletal remains of a 43-million-year-old whale sporting four legs. Scientists look for ancient clues to explain how these mammals evolved from land animals who walked the Earth to become the largest creatures of the sea.

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

The MMA fighter and Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar is the subject of a biographical documentary that charts her remarkable comeback from injury and cancer. Tatiana Suarez was destined for the Olympic wrestling spotlight at the 2012 summer games when she suffered a neck injury that sidelined her career and unexpectedly revealed a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. The film depicts her rehab, training, and emergence as one of the world’s top female MMA fighters.

