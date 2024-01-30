Will Trent is onboarding a TV drama favorite as Susan Kelechi Watson joins the ABC series in a Season 2 guest role.

The performer best known for playing Beth Pearson in NBC‘s former hit will take on a new role as a bomb expert named Cricket for the Season 2 premiere episode airing Tuesday, February 20, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Per Kelechi Watson’s character description, Cricket is a bomb expert who is really good at her job and tries to keep everyone calm in high-stakes situations. In other words, it sounds like Cricket shares some similar qualities with Kelechi Watson’s Beth. Check out a first look at her character, above, and below.

The installment, titled “Me Llamo Will Trent,” will see a car bomb ignite a thrilling investigation for Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Cricket, revealing more than meets the eye.

As the episode unfolds along with intrigue, Angie (Erika Christensen) battles to return to work, Ormewood’s (Jake McLaughlin) home life complicates, and Faith (Iantha Richardson) develops her relationship with Luke (Ser’Darius Blain).

The installment serves as an unofficial This Is Us reunion between Kelechi Watson and Richardson, who technically played mother and daughter on the series during flash-forward sequences in which Beth was much older and Richardson played an older adult version of Beth and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) daughter, Tess (also portrayed by Eris Baker).

In addition to the Dan Fogelman-created series This Is Us, which ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022 on NBC, Kelechi Watson’s other TV roles include parts in Third Watch, Kidnapped, NCIS, Law & Order, The Following, and The Blacklist among others.

Don’t miss Kelechi Watson when she guest stars as Cricket in the Season 2 premiere of Will Trent when the show returns to ABC this February. And stay tuned for more on the fan-favorite show as the latest season unfolds.

Will Trent, Season 2 Premiere, “Me Llamo Will Trent,” Tuesday, February 20, 8/7c, ABC