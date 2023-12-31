What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2024

What better way to kick off 2024 than with plenty to stream? Hulu will have just that in January.

When it comes to Hulu Originals, Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane‘s Death and Other Details premieres, as does the film Self Reliance starring Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Andy Samberg. Plus, Disney+ original Echo will be available to stream on the platform. Also coming to the streamer are The Mummy and Home Alone films, Fox premieres and the Emmys the day after air, and much more.

Hulu has plenty of titles coming in January 2024. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by January 31.

Available This Month on Hulu:

January 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth, 2013

Arkansas, 2020

Astro Boy, 2009

Compliance, 2012

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Empire Records, 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fight, 2020

Flawless, 2007

Frank, 2014

The Guard, 2011

Grandma, 2015

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Heat, 1995

Hero, 1992

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015

The King Of Comedy, 1983

Little Manhattan, 2005

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pineapple Express, 2008

Prince Avalanche, 2013

Shoplifters, 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

January 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

The highlights of these fetes for rock royalty have always been the performances honoring inductees, and ABC’s three-hour edit of the 38th annual ceremony (held in November at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center) will not disappoint. Watching new Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow joined by one of her heroes, Stevie Nicks, for a duet on “Strong Enough,” and Peter Frampton later adding some signature guitar licks to “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” is a perfect don’t-miss-it way to start the night.

After that, prepare to rock — and get chills — from some stellar sights, such as the surprising appearance of Led Zeppelin axe maestro Jimmy Page proving the power of “Musical Influence” inductee Link Wray’s classic instrumental “Rumble.” Truly poignant moments include Wham’s Andrew Ridgeley welcoming the late George Michael, his longtime friend, to the Hall, the beautiful appearance of long-ill lead singer John Edwards of 2023 awardee the Spinners and the kudos for others in the class: Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and DJ Kool Herc. Plus, a tribute to Don Cornelius of Soul Train fame. —Robert Edelstein

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

January 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

RBG, 2018

January 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Who was Ervil LeBaron, the “Mormon Manson”? This five-part docuseries digs into the blood-soaked history of his Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members living in the Southwest and Mexico. A polygamist who loved to seduce young girls, LeBaron would order hits on anyone he deemed a rival or dangerous to his way of life — including members of his own family. Not even the pregnant teenage daughter of the so-called prophet was safe.

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck, 2023

January 5

All Fun and Games, 2023

The System, 2022

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects, 2023

January 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

“Welcome to Grimsburg. If you lived here, you’d be dead by now,” reads a billboard outside a cursed town besieged by hilarious homicides in Fox’s case-of-the-week animated comedy. Jon Hamm exec produces and voices feloniously ungroomed cop Marvin Flute. While pursuing perps like a serial killer who stabs with animal bones (nicknamed, well, “The Boner”), Flute “flirt fights” with his ex-wife, local TV news reporter Harmony (Erinn Hayes), and unintentionally ignores his young son, Stan (Rachel Dratch).

The townies include Flute’s cyborg partner, Det. Greg Summers (Kevin Michael Richardson), creepy Dr. Rufis Pentos (Alan Tudyk) and Mayor Dilquez (Jaime Camil), who hopes “this town will finally be known for something other than our unusually high number of killer clowns.” —Kate Hahn

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

January 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Echo: Complete Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia, 2023

January 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It, 2013

January 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

In an era of Squid and Hunger Games, it doesn’t sound too farfetched: Avoid assassins for 30 days and win $1 million. Jake Johnson (New Girl, Minx), who wrote and directed the comedy, also stars as Tommy Walcott, the schlub who can’t say no — especially when pitched by Andy Samberg, playing himself in the 2024 film.

What’s more, Tommy finds a loophole: If he’s alongside a nonparticipant, the killers can’t shoot. Since no one he actually knows believes this bonkers reality show exists, he hires an affable homeless guy (Biff Wiff, Jury Duty) as a kind of constant companion. Then he meets someone who says she’s also in the game (Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect). And while frantically trying to survive, he learns something about needing others — whether he’s a target or not. —Roger Catlin

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda’s Victim, 2023

January 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus, 2010

The Last Days On Mars, 2013

Uncharted, 2022

The Wave, 2015

January 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

A murder aboard a lavishly restored vintage Mediterranean ocean liner loaded with rich, glamorous guests unites an unlikely pair of sleuths in this lush drama. One half of the duo is initially the prime suspect: young, brilliant but adrift Imogene Scott (Violett Beane, God Friended Me). She teams up with the world’s greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin, recalling his Homeland role as the experienced agent guiding a determined newbie), despite their bad blood.

“There’s no one in the world Imogene hates more,” says Mike Weiss, who wrote and created the series with Heidi Cole McAdams, both admirers of Agatha Christie’s locked-room mysteries. “He let her down 18 years ago — abandoned her and broke a promise. Because of him, her mother’s murder remains unsolved. It’s the only case he never closed.”

As the bodies pile up over 10 episodes, Imogene unravels a mystery leading back to that death. “When she’s forced to work with Rufus, she begins to find her purpose,” McAdams says. “Turns out, she’s a world-class detective. She just doesn’t know it yet.” —Kate Hahn

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma, 2022

January 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island, 2023

Invisible Beauty, 2023

January 19

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker, 2022

Dangerous Waters, 2023

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Carolina Reapers. The Scotch Bonnet. The Yellow Scorpion. These are just a few of the ominously named, fiery peppers that brave folks casually consume in this wild 10-part docuseries about the growing society of “chili- heads” and their habanero-flavored ideas of fun. From sweaty competitive-eating contests and growers’ upping the heat of their pepper crops to the big business of spicy snacks, Superhot may be the coolest look at the culinary trend that has many of us running for a cold glass of milk.

January 23

America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

January 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

King Richard, 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

January 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking, 2023

January 26

The Good Mother, 2023

Deliver Us, 2023

Imitation Game, 2014

January 27

Brian Banks, 2019

January 28

R.M.N., 2022

January 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

January 30

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

Leaving This Month:

January 3

Christmas Child, 2004

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, 2014

January 7

13 Assassins, 2010

Jesus Camp, 2006

The Queen Of Versailles, 2012

January 9

12 Strong, 2018

January 10

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, 2007

Central Intelligence, 2016

January 14

Camp Nowhere, 1994

The Christmas Candle, 2013

Main Street, 2010

Serious Moonlight, 2009

Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004

Zero Days, 2016

January 17

The Quake, 2018

January 21

The Tax Collector, 2020

January 24

Barbarian, 2022

January 28

Begin Again, 2014

White Snake, 2019

January 31

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Apollo 11, 2019

Armageddon, 1998

Australia, 2008

Carpool, 1996

Contagion, 2011

Deck the Halls, 2006

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Easy Virtue, 2009

Five Feet Apart, 2019

Friendsgiving, 2020

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Goodbye Lover, 1999

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

Home Alone 3, 1997

In Time, 2011

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, 2023

The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015

Miracle On 34th Street, 1947

Miracle on 34th Street, 1994

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

The Mummy, 2017

Nightride, 2021

The Nutcracker, 1993

The One I Love, 2014

Outbreak, 1995

Pacific Rim, 2013

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Poseidon, 2006

The Sandlot, 1993

Second Best, 1994

The Secret Scripture, 2016

See How They Run, 2022

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shock and Awe, 2017

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Teddy Kollek, 1995

Tigerland, 2000

Trance, 2011

Twister, 1996