What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2024
What better way to kick off 2024 than with plenty to stream? Hulu will have just that in January.
When it comes to Hulu Originals, Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane‘s Death and Other Details premieres, as does the film Self Reliance starring Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Andy Samberg. Plus, Disney+ original Echo will be available to stream on the platform. Also coming to the streamer are The Mummy and Home Alone films, Fox premieres and the Emmys the day after air, and much more.
Hulu has plenty of titles coming in January 2024. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by January 31.
Available This Month on Hulu:
January 1
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth, 2013
Arkansas, 2020
Astro Boy, 2009
Compliance, 2012
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
Empire Records, 1995
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
The Fight, 2020
Flawless, 2007
Frank, 2014
The Guard, 2011
Grandma, 2015
Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
Heat, 1995
Hero, 1992
Hook, 1991
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015
The King Of Comedy, 1983
Little Manhattan, 2005
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy, 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
Pineapple Express, 2008
Prince Avalanche, 2013
Shoplifters, 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
Super Troopers, 2002
War of the Worlds, 2005
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Year One, 2009
21 Jump Street, 2012
22 Jump Street, 2014
January 2
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
The highlights of these fetes for rock royalty have always been the performances honoring inductees, and ABC’s three-hour edit of the 38th annual ceremony (held in November at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center) will not disappoint. Watching new Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow joined by one of her heroes, Stevie Nicks, for a duet on “Strong Enough,” and Peter Frampton later adding some signature guitar licks to “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” is a perfect don’t-miss-it way to start the night.
After that, prepare to rock — and get chills — from some stellar sights, such as the surprising appearance of Led Zeppelin axe maestro Jimmy Page proving the power of “Musical Influence” inductee Link Wray’s classic instrumental “Rumble.” Truly poignant moments include Wham’s Andrew Ridgeley welcoming the late George Michael, his longtime friend, to the Hall, the beautiful appearance of long-ill lead singer John Edwards of 2023 awardee the Spinners and the kudos for others in the class: Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and DJ Kool Herc. Plus, a tribute to Don Cornelius of Soul Train fame. —Robert Edelstein
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
January 3
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
RBG, 2018
January 4
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Who was Ervil LeBaron, the “Mormon Manson”? This five-part docuseries digs into the blood-soaked history of his Church of the First Born of the Lamb of God, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members living in the Southwest and Mexico. A polygamist who loved to seduce young girls, LeBaron would order hits on anyone he deemed a rival or dangerous to his way of life — including members of his own family. Not even the pregnant teenage daughter of the so-called prophet was safe.
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck, 2023
January 5
All Fun and Games, 2023
The System, 2022
January 7
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects, 2023
January 8
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
“Welcome to Grimsburg. If you lived here, you’d be dead by now,” reads a billboard outside a cursed town besieged by hilarious homicides in Fox’s case-of-the-week animated comedy. Jon Hamm exec produces and voices feloniously ungroomed cop Marvin Flute. While pursuing perps like a serial killer who stabs with animal bones (nicknamed, well, “The Boner”), Flute “flirt fights” with his ex-wife, local TV news reporter Harmony (Erinn Hayes), and unintentionally ignores his young son, Stan (Rachel Dratch).
The townies include Flute’s cyborg partner, Det. Greg Summers (Kevin Michael Richardson), creepy Dr. Rufis Pentos (Alan Tudyk) and Mayor Dilquez (Jaime Camil), who hopes “this town will finally be known for something other than our unusually high number of killer clowns.” —Kate Hahn
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
January 9
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Echo: Complete Season 1 (Disney+ Original)
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia, 2023
January 11
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It, 2013
January 12
Self Reliance: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
In an era of Squid and Hunger Games, it doesn’t sound too farfetched: Avoid assassins for 30 days and win $1 million. Jake Johnson (New Girl, Minx), who wrote and directed the comedy, also stars as Tommy Walcott, the schlub who can’t say no — especially when pitched by Andy Samberg, playing himself in the 2024 film.
What’s more, Tommy finds a loophole: If he’s alongside a nonparticipant, the killers can’t shoot. Since no one he actually knows believes this bonkers reality show exists, he hires an affable homeless guy (Biff Wiff, Jury Duty) as a kind of constant companion. Then he meets someone who says she’s also in the game (Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect). And while frantically trying to survive, he learns something about needing others — whether he’s a target or not. —Roger Catlin
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda’s Victim, 2023
January 15
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus, 2010
The Last Days On Mars, 2013
Uncharted, 2022
The Wave, 2015
January 16
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
A murder aboard a lavishly restored vintage Mediterranean ocean liner loaded with rich, glamorous guests unites an unlikely pair of sleuths in this lush drama. One half of the duo is initially the prime suspect: young, brilliant but adrift Imogene Scott (Violett Beane, God Friended Me). She teams up with the world’s greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin, recalling his Homeland role as the experienced agent guiding a determined newbie), despite their bad blood.
“There’s no one in the world Imogene hates more,” says Mike Weiss, who wrote and created the series with Heidi Cole McAdams, both admirers of Agatha Christie’s locked-room mysteries. “He let her down 18 years ago — abandoned her and broke a promise. Because of him, her mother’s murder remains unsolved. It’s the only case he never closed.”
As the bodies pile up over 10 episodes, Imogene unravels a mystery leading back to that death. “When she’s forced to work with Rufus, she begins to find her purpose,” McAdams says. “Turns out, she’s a world-class detective. She just doesn’t know it yet.” —Kate Hahn
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma, 2022
January 17
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
January 18
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island, 2023
Invisible Beauty, 2023
January 19
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker, 2022
Dangerous Waters, 2023
January 22
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Carolina Reapers. The Scotch Bonnet. The Yellow Scorpion. These are just a few of the ominously named, fiery peppers that brave folks casually consume in this wild 10-part docuseries about the growing society of “chili- heads” and their habanero-flavored ideas of fun. From sweaty competitive-eating contests and growers’ upping the heat of their pepper crops to the big business of spicy snacks, Superhot may be the coolest look at the culinary trend that has many of us running for a cold glass of milk.
January 23
America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
January 24
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
King Richard, 2021
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
January 25
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking, 2023
January 26
The Good Mother, 2023
Deliver Us, 2023
Imitation Game, 2014
January 27
Brian Banks, 2019
January 28
R.M.N., 2022
January 29
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
January 30
First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Leaving This Month:
January 3
Christmas Child, 2004
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas, 2014
January 7
13 Assassins, 2010
Jesus Camp, 2006
The Queen Of Versailles, 2012
January 9
12 Strong, 2018
January 10
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, 2007
Central Intelligence, 2016
January 14
Camp Nowhere, 1994
The Christmas Candle, 2013
Main Street, 2010
Serious Moonlight, 2009
Woman Thou Art Loosed, 2004
Zero Days, 2016
January 17
The Quake, 2018
January 21
The Tax Collector, 2020
January 24
Barbarian, 2022
January 28
Begin Again, 2014
White Snake, 2019
January 31
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Apollo 11, 2019
Armageddon, 1998
Australia, 2008
Carpool, 1996
Contagion, 2011
Deck the Halls, 2006
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Easy Virtue, 2009
Five Feet Apart, 2019
Friendsgiving, 2020
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Goodbye Lover, 1999
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
Home Alone 3, 1997
In Time, 2011
Magic Mike’s Last Dance, 2023
The Marine 4: Moving Target, 2015
Miracle On 34th Street, 1947
Miracle on 34th Street, 1994
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
The Mummy, 2017
Nightride, 2021
The Nutcracker, 1993
The One I Love, 2014
Outbreak, 1995
Pacific Rim, 2013
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Poseidon, 2006
The Sandlot, 1993
Second Best, 1994
The Secret Scripture, 2016
See How They Run, 2022
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shock and Awe, 2017
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Teddy Kollek, 1995
Tigerland, 2000
Trance, 2011
Twister, 1996