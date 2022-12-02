Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Alongside Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio

The Many Saints of Newark lead Michael Gandolfini will star alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the upcoming Marvel revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, coming to Disney+ in 2024.

According to Deadline, Gandolfini is set for a major role in the superhero series, possibly playing “an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.” Neither Marvel nor Gandolfini have commented on the news at the time of writing.

The 18-episode season of Daredevil: Born Again is written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs). It will revolve around Cox’s title character Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer-by-day who fights crime as a masked vigilante by night. Cox originally played the popular character in the Netflix series from 2015 to 2018. D’Onofrio will also reprise his role from the Netflix series as mob boss Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Gandolfini is best known for portraying Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark; a role made famous by his late father, James Gandolfini. He also appeared in HBO’s The Deuce as Joey Dwyer and, most recently, guest starred in the Paramount+ biographical drama miniseries, The Offer, playing Andy Calhoun. He will next be seen in Apple TV+’s anthology series Extrapolations.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming Daredevil revival, Cox said, “It’s a bizarre experience to have played this character, to have the experiences I’ve had with this character and the journey that we’ve been on with the show. For that to be finished and ended, and in my mind and heart it’s over, and then to be yanked back in and suddenly we’re starting again, and it’s all happening again, it feels like a dream.”

Daredevil: Born Again, 2024, Disney+