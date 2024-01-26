‘Royal Rumble’: Nia Jax on Becky Lynch Rivalry, Her Cousin ‘The Rock’ & WWE Comeback

Fans were shocked when they saw Nia Jax enter the 2023 Royal Rumble. This appearance came after “The Irresistible Force” was cut from the roster in November 2021. She would end up making a full-time return to the company under the full creative direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque later in that year.

Now as we approach another Royal Rumble, memories of that night flood back for the imposing Raw superstar. Coming off the heels of a big win over rival Becky Lynch, Jax is eyeing Rhea Ripley’s Raw women’s championship. And a win in the 30-women over-the-top battle royal would certainly solidify that.

Here Jax opens up about coming back to WWE and things are different the second time around.

How do you look back at that Rumble surprise now a year later?

Nia Jax: It was more of a maybe, maybe not. If I would. Then I did. I reached out to Hunter (Triple H) after the show. I said, “I think I wanted to do this again. What are your thoughts?” Hunter is amazing. He was like, “Let’s talk and see what is going to happen. I am so glad I made that decision.”

During your time away you got in great shape, and I believe bought a farm. That sounds like it puts you in the right headspace.

I believe being on my farm and being connected to my church and faith. It gave me time to appreciate everything I have already accomplished. Then if I got to do more, it would be a blessing. Before I didn’t think I was appreciating what I had. I had lost weight, but it wasn’t about working out more than it was about getting in right mindset. It call trickled down from there.

How do you compare the backstage atmosphere from your last tenure to now?

It’s funny because it has changed but hasn’t changed. Everyone is still family. We get along and everything, but it is just different.

There are always headlines out there regarding WWE, both good and bad. Does the news of the day weigh on you before going to the ring?

I keep focused on my work. I try not to take anything out there with me when I go to work.

You are part of Total Divas, which premiered more than 10 years ago. I feel a show that doesn’t get enough credit for what it did for developing a new audience.

I think the streaming has helped bring new appreciation to Total Divas as people are watching or re-watching. When it was happening, it was like you know we’re up against shows like Keeping Up with Kardashians. I think we have a new array of fans. We have those who were inspired. Like our own Maxxine Dupri. I love her to death. She is such a great talent. It’s an honor to hear that they watched us. It does deserve the props because we brought in this whole other audience, especially young women. They saw what we went through and showed they might be able to do it too. Maxxine is a great example.

If they brought the show back, who would you have to be a part of the new cast?

Obviously, Maxxine. Chelsea Green would be an amazing addition to Total Divas. I’m looking at NXT. I love Lash Legend. She is one of my favorites. I love Tiffany Stratton. I feel like wrestling is at an all-time high and the talent pool is huge. We have such a diverse roster and everyone is amazing. I think there would be a lot of new interest.

There is all this talk about Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania, but you are getting an opportunity to finish the story with Becky Lynch. You broke her nose at Survivor Series 2018, bringing the bloody visual that would lead to her becoming “The Man” from there. However, now you two get to really build this rivalry.

Yeah Cody. I’m going to finish my story. It’s incredible though. We are able to continue this story that started five years ago. We remind the audience and get them invested again. I felt the strength of that moment. I realize it changed the course of history. I am so happy we had that match on Raw recently, and we’re still continuing to tell the story. We’re not finished, Becky. She is one of the best WWE superstars in all of history, so I’m honored to be able to work with her. I’m honored to have been able to contribute to the creation of “The Man.”

What do you think of your cousin, The Rock, joining the TKO board of directors. Do you see him and Roman Reigns wrestling?

He is a man of many talents. A lot of us Samoans are. I can definitely see him in the ring with Roman. Roman is on this amazing path. He has dominated everyone. I think Dwayne, I mean Rock, is the next step to possibly overcome and really establish himself as “Head of the Table.” But Dwayne is going to do what’s best for the company and his family and that’s what I love about him. He is consistently helping everyone and elevating everything.

Who would you want to see as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble this year?

I would love for someone from Japan. An Aja Kong and Bull Nakano were favorites. They really established women’s wrestling. I watched a lot of their stuff. They are legends. They would get a big pop for me.

Royal Rumble, January 27, 8/7c, Peacock

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network