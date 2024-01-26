The new U.K. reality dating series Love Island: All Stars will be streaming in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock. The streamer announced the impending arrival of the hit show on Friday, January 26. The first three episodes will be available starting on Monday, January 29. New episodes will release six days a week after that.

Hosted by Love Island Games‘ Maya Jama, Love Island: All Stars follows legendary U.K. Islanders as they venture back into the villa for a second chance at finding love. Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Meet the cast in the teaser video above.

Other franchise titles that are available to watch on Peacock are Love Island USA, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff Love Island Games, and seasons of Love Island South Africa and Love Island Spain. Peacock renewed Love Island USA for two more seasons in November 2023, the same month the first season of Love Island Games aired on the streaming platform. Love Island USA Season 5 ended in August 2023.

Love Island: All Stars will presumably follow the release schedule of other shows in the franchise, Sundays-Fridays. Love Island Games released new episodes at 9/8c.

Love Island: All Stars is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment. Creative Director for Lifted Entertainment is Mike Spencer, and executive producers for Lifted Entertainment are Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head, and Justin Saculles, with Martin Oxley Executive Producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Love Island: All Stars, Series Premiere, Monday, January 29, Peacock