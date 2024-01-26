Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Long-time soap actor Darin Brooks has clarified his status with CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful after recently returning to the show for two episodes.

Brooks, who portrays Wyatt Spencer on the daytime soap, revealed last year that he was no longer in contract with the show, telling his fans in an Instagram post, “Doesn’t mean it’s the end. Just… bye, for now.”

It certainly wasn’t the end, as Brooks reprised his role as Wyatt last week. However, fans shouldn’t get too used to seeing the character back on their screens.

“So far, that’s kind of the extent of it,” Brooks said in a Zoom interview with Michael Fairman. “It is what it is. You know, I’ve been in this business for a long time and know soaps, and I know things change and stories move, and everything just kind of changes sometimes.”

Brooks, who got his start in soaps playing Max Brady on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, joined the Bold and the Beautiful in 2013. His character was revealed as the previously unknown oldest son of media mogul Bill Spencer, Jr. (Don Diamont) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

“I was there for 10 years, you know, and it’s like my second family,” Brooks continued. “And I’ll always remember and never forget all the stuff that I experienced there. Brad Bell [EP and head writer] and the family and everybody just sort of created an incredible past 10 years for me.”

Brooks also touched on why he left the show in the first place, noting how Wyatt’s appearances started to become more infrequent over time. Eventually, he decided to approach Bell about the status of his character.

“I had a conversation,” he explained. “I just said, ‘Hey, I haven’t really been working lately and all that. Are we gonna see some of Wyatt?’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t know if that’s on the canvas right now.’ In soaps, you know, we move so fast. You don’t know. I mean, like, tomorrow, they could be like, ‘We need you for some episodes.’”

At the time, Brooks put out a statement on social media addressing his absence from the show. “I wanted to sort of put something out there…. People noticed I wasn’t in the credits anymore, you know, they took me off the opening credits, and I said, ‘You know, I think it’s probably time for me to just sort of say something,'” he recalled.

“I love these people. I love the show. I love Wyatt. I love everything about it [and] I just wanted to let everybody know that I love them and the fans that I love them. It’s not over, but it’s, you know, [a] ’till I see you again’ type of deal,” Brooks added.

As for his return, Brooks said it came as a surprise to him as much as it did the viewers. “I didn’t expect it, either,” he said. “I thought that was sort of it after I’d, you know, chatted with them and then put the post up there. I thought they weren’t going to use me for anything.”

He also has no idea whether these recent two episodes were written as a final farewell. “I don’t know, maybe they did write that as sort of just a little bit of a good-bye, you know?” he pondered. “But I’m not sure. They’re doing different things now [with the canvas], and I get that.”