‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ EP Teases Eric Forrester’s Complex Next Chapter

The new year brings new soap opera drama — and a new TV Guide Magazine column, The Soap Dish, that provides insider access to your beloved stories. With unparalleled access to all the stars, producers, and creators, you can expect major scoops, behind-the-scenes coverage, and insider stories that you won’t find anywhere else.

What’s to come in upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful? “The goal is to always try to top the year before,” says executive producer and head writer Bradley P. Bell. “And have more shocking twists and emotional payoffs.”

John McCook‘s Eric Forrester, who survived a near-death experience, will be forever changed as the new year gets underway. “There’s a great sense of joy and good fortune, but it’s also going to affect him in ways he never expected,” Bell declares. “This next chapter for Eric is one of complexity and introspection.”

The show will also shift its focus to the next generation of characters.

“We have Luna [Lisa Yamada], the intern who has found love with RJ Forrester [Joshua Hoffman], and it’s a sweet love story,” says Bell. “But Zende [Rome Flynn] has grown a bit intrigued and fascinated by Luna, and disenchanted with RJ, so that’s going to cause trouble.”

Look for big drama elsewhere on the canvas as well. “There’s an interesting rivalry between Luna’s mother, Poppy [Romy Park], and her sister, Li [Naomi Matsuda], and we’re going to uncover that mystery,” teases Bell. “Don Diamont’s Bill will be involved in that story. And there’s going to be a jaw-dropping story for Sheila [Kimberlin Brown Pelzer] and Deacon [Sean Kanan] that will hopefully catch everyone by surprise.”