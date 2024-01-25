‘The Recruit’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

The Recruit‘s second season is officially taking shape at Netflix as production, casting, and more get underway.

The series from creator Alexi Hawley follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA recruit who is thrown into the metaphorical deep end with his first case. But what new missions will he tackle when Season 2 begins? We’re breaking down everything we know about Season 2 so far, and stay tuned for more details as filming gets underway.

When & Where Is Season 2 Filming?

Filming for Season 2 is slated to begin in January 2024, with action taking place across the globe as production takes place in Vancouver, Canada, and in Seoul, South Korea.

Who Will Star in Season 2?

Season 2 will see the return of Centineo with Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin, and Nathan Fillion.

Meanwhile, Season 2 will add several new stars to its roster as well with Past Lives star Teo Yoo playing a South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent. Joining Yoo as a new cast member is Young-Ah Kim as senior intelligence officer Grace, The Rookie: Feds‘ Felix Solis as Tom Wallace, a diplomat in the State Department, James Purefoy as a British businessman named Oliver Bonner-Jones, and Brooke Smith as Marcy Potter, a seasoned CIA Counter Espionage group officer.

Other Season 2 recruits include Shin Do-hyun Yoo Jin Lee, a woman with a childhood connection to Owen, Sanghee Lee as Korean aid worker Nan Hee, Omar Maskati as rich kid Jae King, Devika Bhise as Juno Marsh, and Alana Hawley Purvis as Amanda Fern, a by-the-book CIA station chief in Seoul.

What Is Season 2 About?

As for what’s to come, The Recruit‘s second season will pick up after a cliffhanger ending which saw Russian asset Max (Laura Haddock) in danger after her own daughter shot her in cold blood. Season 2 will see Owen pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to learn there’s bigger danger lurking from within the agency.

Stay tuned for more news on The Recruit's second season

The Recruit, Season 2, TBA, Netflix