Dr. Phil Is Launching New Cable Network & Will Star in ‘Primetime’ Nightly Show

Dr Phil is launching his own news and entertainment cable network channel anchored by a Primetime nightly show following the end of his long-running daytime syndicated talk show. As reported by Deadline, Phil McGraw is launching Merit Street Media alongside Dr. Phil Primetime, which is slated to premiere on February 26, 2024, and air nightly at 8 pm ET.

Although no details about the network’s distribution have been announced, it’s expected to be a nationwide network in the current era of declining network viewership and the rise of streaming.

Merit Street Media will be based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where a new 5-acre “new state-of-the-art broadcast center” is nearing completion. It is also being reported that several longtime staffers from the Dr. Phil show have relocated their family to Texas to continue working alongside McGraw on the network.

Dr. Phil Primetime is slated to be similar to his daytime talk show, which saw the doctor give brutally honest advice to guests and conduct interviews with headline creators.

Dr. Phil ended its run after 21 seasons on May 25, 2023, and McGraw has continued to receive requests from fans looking for help.

“I absolutely love talking to real people about real problems. People who aren’t just complaining but are actively looking for real solutions to better their lives,” McGraw said to Deadline. “It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results.

According to the outlet, the name of the new network, Merit Street Media, refers to McGraw’s publicly stated respect for the meritocracy of the United States.

Longtime news and programming leader Joel Cheatwood, renowned for his contributions to WCBS, CNN, and Fox News, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of MSM. Additional staffing updates will be revealed in the coming months.

Dr. Phil Primetime, Series Premiere, February 26, 2024, 8/7c, Merit Street Media