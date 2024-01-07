‘Home Town’ Season 8, ‘Rock the Block’ & More New HGTV Releases Coming to Max

Max has a slew of home-renovation series for fans of the genre. From Erin and Ben Napier‘s Home Town (pictured above) and its recent holiday special to Ty Pennington‘s Rock the Block and more, here’s a roundup of the entertaining home makeover series, some of which are available now and others that are soon to premiere.

1. Home Town

Eight seasons in, home-renovation pros Erin and Ben Napier haven’t run out of houses and historical locations to revitalize in their small hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. With a focus on maintaining the unique character of older homes, they make modern and affordable updates using found materials and old textiles. Erin’s sketches and Ben’s handiwork breathe new life into outdated structures, and they do it all while dealing with their own busy family life.

In the opener, premiering Sunday, January 7, the Napiers find the perfect house for a Canadian family looking to make Laurel their winter home in the South. And if this season’s 20 episodes (weekly on Sundays at 8/7c) aren’t enough Home Town for you, you can also catch the Napiers’ December HGTV special, Home Town Holidays. During the one-hour show, Ben and Erin spread Christmas cheer by checking in with past homeowners and gifting them special handmade items.

Home Town, Premieres Sunday, January 7, 8/7c

2. Rock the Block

On the fourth and latest season (a fifth premieres in March), teams have gathered in a cul-de-sac for a shot at home-renovation glory in this competition show hosted by Ty Pennington (above). Real estate duos from HGTV shows Renovation Island, Luxe for Less, Farmhouse Fixer and Fix My Flip each have six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate identical homes worth $1.9 million for the chance to get a street named after them.

Rock the Block, Available Now

3. Buying Back the Block

Actor and comedian Mike Epps (The Upshaws) is on a mission to revitalize his childhood street. In his hometown of Indianapolis, Epps and his wife, producer Kyra Epps, have bought six houses on the block where he grew up. They’ve already turned an abandoned firehouse into their new family home. In this two-parter, they renovate more—including the home of Mike’s grandmother—with the goals of making these places affordable and bringing a sense of community back to the neighborhood.

Buying Back the Block, Available Now

4. Married to Real Estate

Real estate power couple Egypt Sherrod (Property Virgins) and Mike Jackson (above) help 12 new Atlanta families find and renovate their dream homes in Season 3 of this hit HGTV series (Thursdays, 9/8c). Egypt, a real estate broker and designer, uses her financial know-how to track down affordable options, then reimagines homes with custom design plans. Expert builder Mike and his team make it real, maximizing budgets and troubleshooting construction issues to help give their clients what they want.

Married to Real Estate, Available Now

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s January 2024 issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage on Vanderpump Rules, The Sopranos‘ Anniversary, and more streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.