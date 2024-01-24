‘The Hunting Wives’: Malin Åkerman to Headline New Starz Drama

Starz has found the lead for its upcoming new drama series, The Hunting Wives, as Billions vet Malin Åkerman has joined the cast.

The performer will headline the eight-episode series described as an “addictive, twisty thriller.” The show is set to begin production this spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel, The Hunting Wives tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas. There, Sophie succumbs to socialite Margo’s irresistible charms, finding her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

Åkerman is best known on TV for her role in Billions, but she’s also appeared in several other titles, including Dollface, Children’s Hospital, Soulmates, The Comeback, Suburgatory, and more.

While no other cast members have been revealed at this time, Åkerman will be joined on the production by showrunner Rebecca Cutter, who will write and executive produce the show. Meanwhile, Erwin Stoff and May Cobb will also executive produce the series for Starz. The Hunting Wives is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Starz is no stranger to book adaptations as the network houses the time-traversing fantasy romance series Outlander (above) starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The show based on Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling series will air the second half of its penultimate seventh season sometime this year, with an eighth and final season on the horizon.

Other book-to-screen adaptations on the horizon for Starz include Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine. The buzzy show arriving this year is a historical drama based on Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book The King’s Assassin.

Stay tuned for more details on The Hunting Wives as the series and production takes shape at Starz this spring, and don’t miss the network’s other book adaptations as they air in the months ahead.

The Hunting Wives, Coming TBD, Starz