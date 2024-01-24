‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Joins ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2

Lucifer actor Tom Ellis will join Hulu‘s second season of Tell Me Lies as a series regular.

Ellis will debut in Season 2 as Oliver, a Baird College professor with a tough attitude and intimidating presence that many students won’t come to appreciate, according to Deadline. Oliver is married to Lucy’s (Grace Van Patten) Professor Marianne (played by Gabriella Pession), but as one main character begins looking for his approval, Oliver’s influence will result in chaotic repercussions.

It was recently announced that Ells will star and executive produce Second Wife with Emma Roberts from showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer for Hulu. (Ellis is married to Oppenheimer, who is also the showrunner of Tell Me Lies.) He’s also slated to play a leading role in a romantic comedy from Netflix called Players alongside Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. Also coming up on Hulu, he has the limited adventure series Washington Black, based on Esi Edugyan’s novel of the same name; he’ll be playing steampunk inventor Christopher “Titch” Wilde.

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous, intoxicating relationship spanning eight years, ensnaring a group of college friends in its dangerous wake. Little do they know, one addictive entanglement holds the power to weave a web of betrayal, sex, and lies, altering their paths forever.

The series is executive produced and run by Oppenheimer and features Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matruski as executive producers under Belletrist, with Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan executive producing for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer also serve as executive producers. It is adapted from the novel by Carola Lovering, who serves as a consulting producer for this Hulu Original series by 20th Television.

The first season, in addition to Van Patten, also starred Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder.

