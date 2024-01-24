Ryan Gosling Rips Oscars Over Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Snubs

While Ryan Gosling is proud of his Best Supporting Actor nomination for the upcoming Oscars, he’s also annoyed at the awards show for snubbing his Barbie colleagues, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

The Golden Globe-winning actor released a statement on Tuesday, January 23, reacting to the Academy Award nominations, which saw him nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Barbie‘s Ken. His co-star, America Ferrera, who played Gloria, also received a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

However, Robbie, who played Barbie, and Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the movie, were shut out of the nominations. Many, including Gosling himself, saw this as a huge snub.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling began his statement. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie,” he continued, “and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

The actor went on to say that Gerwig and Robbie took “a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls” and “made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

“Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added before noting, “Having said that. I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Ferrera also spoke out about the nomination snubs on NBC’s Today on Wednesday, January 24. “It’s really a disappointment,” she said in a phonecall interview. “It’s just so undeniable what they created, how unprecedented, how unexpected.”

America Ferrera is on the phone live on TODAY to chat about her #Oscars nomination, where she was when she found out she was nominated, who her first calls were and reacts to #Barbie’s Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not being nominated. pic.twitter.com/euKnTD7za8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2024

She continued, “Greta wrote this brilliant script with her partner, and then, as a director, created a whole world, and she is, to me, just an incredible, masterful filmmaker. I think that’s what people are bummed about. It was such a brilliant, beautiful, world-building, unexpected achievement that happened to also be a global, cultural and box office phenomenon, and I think most people feel like that’s deserving.”

Despite the lack of nominations for Gerwig and Robbie, Barbie was nominated for Best Picture alongside Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.