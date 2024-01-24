Calista Flockhart Says She’s ‘Game’ For an ‘Ally McBeal’ Reboot

The recent Ally McBeal cast reunion at the Emmys has led to plenty of speculation about a potential reboot, and lead star Calista Flockhart revealed she “would be game.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on Tuesday, January 23, Flockhart touched on the rumors, saying, “I think there are a few people talking about a reboot, but I don’t know much about it.”

Ally McBeal originally aired on Fox from September 8, 1997, to May 20, 2002, and was Flockhart’s breakout series. Created by David E. Kelley, the show centered on Flockhart’s McBeal, a lawyer working at a Boston law firm, and followed the lives and loves of her and her colleagues.

When asked if she would be up for reprising her iconic role, Flockhart said, “I would be game… Sure, I’m always game.”

The renewed interest in the hit legal comedy comes after cast members reunited at the Emmys earlier this month. The ceremony saw Flockhart and her former co-stars, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows, dancing in the bathroom set from the show.

“I loved working with Peter, Gil, and Greg, and I still do,” the Golden Globe-winning actress said. “The entire Ally McBeal cast was so talented, magical, and the show created by the brilliant 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley, groundbreaking, revolutionary, introducing us to a dancing baby and unisex bathrooms. Ally McBeal defied convention with humor and humanity.”

For now, though, Flockhart is focused on Feud, her first regular on-screen role since 2016. She plays Lee Radziwill, a socialite and public relations executive, who was the younger sister of Jackie Onassis and sister-in-law of President John F. Kennedy.

She stars in the series alongside Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald. Tom Hollander also stars as Truman Capote.

“It was the right time for me,” Flockhart told ET about her return to acting in Feud. “And there’s the great writing by [Jon Robin Baitz], there’s Ryan Murphy. I loved Feud number one, obsessed, and all of these amazing actors, and Tom Hollander… it doesn’t get any better than this. So I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’