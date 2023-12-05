Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ Sets 2024 Premiere at FX

It’s been years since Ryan Murphy brought Bette and Joan‘s feud to TV, and now he’s brewing up a new conflict for FX viewers to revel in as Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans sets its 2024 premiere.

Officially slated to debut Wednesday, January 31 on FX, the eight-episode limited series will kick off with two episodes beginning at 10 pm ET/PT. It will be simulcast with a special Director’s Cut of the first episode on FXX. Additionally, all episodes, including the Director’s Cut will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Based on Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the show follows acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) as he surrounds himself with what’s described as a “coterie of society’s most elite women.” Nicknaming these rich and glamorous socialites “the swans,” they’re both beautiful and distinguished.

Among these select women are the grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). So dazzled by these women, Capote embeds himself into their lives, befriending them, and becoming a confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing lightly fictionalized stories about their lives, exposing some of their biggest secrets.

When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, considered Capote’s magnum opus is published in Esquire, it destroys his relationship with the swans, banishing him from the society he’s come to love, sending him in a spiral of self-destruction. Joining Hollander, Watts, Lane, Sevigny, and Flockhart for the fun are Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley, Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy, and Russell Tovey as John O’Shea.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, FX also released a stunning new poster for the limited series event featuring Watts, Lane, Sevigny, Flockhart, Moore, and Ringwald, above. Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans is directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch. The show is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Watts, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

Stay tuned for more on the highly-anticipated show’s arrival as we approach the January premiere.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 31, 10 pm ET/PT, FX (Next day on Hulu)