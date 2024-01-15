Calista Flockhart & ‘Ally McBeal’ Cast Reunite & Dance at Emmys

The Ally McBeal cast takes time to dance on 2023 Emmys and has quite a bit of fun doing so — to the point that host Anthony Anderson has to remind them why they’re there (to present an award).

Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal), Greg Germann (Richard Fish), Peter MacNicol (John Cage), and Gil Bellows (Billy Thomas) reunited where else but the bathroom set from the show. “I knew I drank too much water. I had to take my Spanx off. I had to put my dress back on,” Flockhart’s voiceover played as she looked in the mirror. “Woah, girl, you look good.” Then MacNicol, Germann, and Bellows all came out of the same stall to join Flockhart and dance, until Anderson reminded her she was there to give out an award. How could anyone blame them, though, when it was so clear how much fun they were having? It was short, but such a delight!

“I loved working with Peter, Gil, and Greg, and I still do. The entire Ally McBeal cast was so talented, magical, and the show created by the brilliant 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley, groundbreaking, revolutionary, introducing us to a dancing baby and unisex bathrooms. Ally McBeal defied convention with humor and humanity,” Flockhart said.

She then announced Lead Actor in a Drama Series, with the nominees Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Brian Cox for Succession, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, and Jeremy Strong for Succession. And the Emmy went to Culkin.

Ally McBeal ran five seasons, from 1997 to 2002 and won seven Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for MacNicol in 2001 and Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999. News of a potential sequel series first came in August 2022, with talk of Flockhart possibly returning.