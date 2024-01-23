‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Reacts to Emma Stone Wanting to Compete on Show

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone recently confessed her love for Jeopardy! and how she applies to be on the show every year, and now, host Ken Jennings has shared his opinion on the matter.

Appearing on Monday’s (January 22) episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. said that the show would “take [Stone] in a heartbeat” so long as she followed the rules.

There is a rigorous audition process for wannabe Jeopardy! contestants. This includes filling out an application form and taking the 50-question Jeopardy! test. Only applicants who complete the test can qualify for an audition, which is now done over Zoom.

When Kelly Ripa asked if Stone would have a fast-track to the show, Jennings explained she would have to go through the same audition process as everybody else.

“She would have to go through the same tests,” Jennings said. “Now, if our viewers want to be on the show, they can try out from home. You can take a test online, then do a Zoom audition.”

However, he added that Stone might have a strong advantage while auditioning. “I think she might have a leg up, though; she’s probably pretty good on camera,” Jennings quipped.

Speaking on Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast earlier this month, Stone admitted, “[Jeopardy‘s] my favorite show. That’s my dream. You know, I apply every June. Never get [invited].”

The Curse star also noted that she doesn’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!, where the questions are often easier, but rather the regular, syndicated show. “I really want to earn my stripes,” she stated.

“I would like to go on real Jeopardy! But you have to take the test, and you can only take it once a year with your e-mail address,” Stone continued. “So, every June, I take the quiz, and they don’t tell you how you did. They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next 9 to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what? I haven’t gotten on the show.”

While Stone awaits her call from Jeopardy!, she has other reasons to celebrate. Today, Tuesday, January 23, she received her second Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor Things. She was previously nominated (and won) in 2017 for her performance in La La Land.