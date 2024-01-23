‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Fan Favorite Contestant’s Comeback Victory

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!’s Season 39 Champions Wildcard competition continues with the sixth quarterfinalist match featuring Second Chance winner Xanni Brown, a postdoctoral researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio; Lynn Di Vito, a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida. Although one contestant stood out from the rest, another instantly rose from last place to number one contender after clearing a particular category.

As expected, Second Chance winner Xanni began with a strong performance, quickly taking the lead, especially after scoring $3,400 on the first Daily Double. After the first break, Xanni had a total of $7,800 and, before entering Double Jeopardy, elevated that score to $11,400 with a perfect first round, followed by Lynn with $4,00 and Robbi with $3,800.

However, once we got to Double Jeopardy, the game flow began to change with the introduction of the category Poets & Poetry by host Ken Jennings. Robbi, already in last, got off to a rocky start, dropping $5,800 on the second Double Jeopardy, but quickly gained momentum as he began to answer questions from the Poets & Poetry category correctly. As the tide shifted, Xanni grabbed the final Daily Double of the day but failed to answer correctly, dropping her score by $3,000, leaving Robbi with $12,800, Xanni at $9,600, and Lynn at $6,000.

As the game transitioned to Final Jeopardy, the final category, “U.S. Business Founders,” revealed the following clue: “A 1934 note to him: “Received hunting clothes… and thank you for those wonderful shoes they fit perfect… your friend, Babe Ruth.”

Robbi and Lynn answered L.L. Bean correctly, adding $6,600 to advance with $19,400.

“Really fun game,” a fan on the Jeopardy Subreddit posted, “Great comeback by Robbi (the dude knows his poetry!), but I also feel bad for Xanni–she played a perfect first round, then had several good guesses on some tough negs that just didn’t go her way in DJ (including DD3). And Lynn was in contention all the way to the end!”

Meanwhile, Robbie himself visited the forum for a single comment of “Woooooooo!” Someone in the thread responded, “With a $19,400 Coryat, you were by far the strongest of the three contestants and will be tough to beat in the semifinals.”

