‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Wildcard Returns, See Contestants & Full Schedule

Jeopardy! has revealed the lineup for the Season 39 Champions Wildcard competition, starting today.

The contest comprises 50 players who secured victories in one or two games last season, alongside four Second Chance competition winners. They are all competing for a chance to win one of two $100,000 grand prizes and secure the final two spots in the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

The roster of returning champions and the competition schedule are detailed below, with double asterisks indicating Second Chance winners.

Champions Wildcard Group 1 (Airing Tues., January 16 – Fri., Feb. 2)

Tuesday, January 16: Quarterfinal 1

Sharon Stone, an early childhood intervention manager from Round Rock, Texas

Katie Palumbo, a museum membership specialist from Amawalk, N.Y.

Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, Calif.

Wednesday, January 17: Quarterfinal 2

**Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada

Devin Lohman, an architectural designer and Masters student from Peachtree City, Ga.

Patti Palmer, a retired teacher and bookseller from Tulsa, Okla.

Thursday, January 18: Quarterfinal 3

Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Id.

Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Wash.

Nik Berry, a social studies teacher from Baltimore, Md.

Friday, January 19: Quarterfinal 4

Bryan White, a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria, Calif.

Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Ill.

Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C.

Monday, January 22: Quarterfinal 5

Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Holly Hassel, an English professor from Calumet, Mich.

Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio

Tuesday, January 23: Quarterfinal 6

**Xanni Brown, a postdoctoral researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Lynn Di Vito, a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado

Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, January 24: Quarterfinal 7

Lloyd Sy, a professor of American literature originally from Rockford, Ill.

Kelly Barry, a marketing communications manager from Seattle, Wash.

Dillon Hupp, a development director originally from North Little Rock, Ark.

Thursday, January 25: Quarterfinal 8

Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, N.Y.

Johanna Stoberock, a fiction writer and adjunct professor from Walla Walla, Wash.

Alec Chao, a management and program analyst from Washington, D.C.

Friday, January 26: Quarterfinal 9

Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Mo.

Ittai Sopher, a news producer and journalist from New Orleans, La.

Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Ill.

Monday, January 29: Semifinal 1

Tuesday, January 30: Semifinal 2

Wednesday, January 31: Semifinal 3

Thursday., Feb. 1: Finals Game 1

Friday, Feb. 2: Finals Game 2

Champions Wildcard Group 2 (Airing Monday, February 5 – Thursday, February 22)

Monday, February 5: Quarterfinal 1

Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Ore.

Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, N.Y.

Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Conn.

Tuesday, February 6: Quarterfinal 2

**Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, R.I.

Crystal Zhao, a tech consultant from Bloomington, Minn.

Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, Calif.

Wednesday, February 7: Quarterfinal 3

Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, N.Y.

Justin White, a director of orchestra personnel from Overland Park, Kansas

Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Md.

Thursday, February 8: Quarterfinal 4

Suzanne Goldlust, a marketing manager from Reston, Va.

Alex Gordon, a surgical resident from Somers, N.Y.

*Winner of Play-In Game TBD

Friday, February 9: Quarterfinal 5

Emma Hill Kepron, a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Jesse Matheny, a customer success specialist originally from Huntington, Ind.

Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C.

Monday, February 12: Quarterfinal 6

Donna Matturri, a librarian from Columbus, Ohio

Dan Wohl, a high school history teacher from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Va.

Tuesday, February 13: Quarterfinal 7

**Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nev.

Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Willison Park, N.Y.

Kat Jepson, an artist from Roanoke, Va.

Wednesday, February 14: Quarterfinal 8

Ilhana Redzovic, an investment associate from Chicago, Ill.

Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Elliott Kim, a television editor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Thursday, February 15: Quarterfinal 9

Diandra D’Alessio, a technical writer from Montreal, Quebec, Canada

James Tyler, a senior editor from Blandon, Pa.

David Bederman, an attorney from Los Angeles, Calif.

Friday, February 16: Semifinal 1

Monday, February 19: Semifinal 2

Tuesday, February 20: Semifinal 3

Wednesday, February 21: Finals Game 1

Thursday, February 22: Finals Game 2