Charles Osgood Dies: ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Anchor & Radio Host Was 91

Charles Osgood, CBS Sunday Morning‘s anchor and award-winning journalist has died. He was 91.

News of Osgood’s death was shared by the network via the CBS Sunday Morning social media page. According to the network, Osgood died “Tuesday at home in New Jersey.” No cause of death has been given at this time.

Regarding Osgood’s passing, the show shared the following statement: “Our beloved former Sunday Morning host, colleague and friend, award-winning journalist Charles Osgood, has passed away at age 91. During a career that spanned nearly 50 years, Osgood worked on virtually every broadcast within CBS News.”

Alongside the statement, they shared a video tribute with a compilation of his time with the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News’ “Sunday Morning” (@cbssundaymorning)

Osgood served as the anchor of CBS Sunday Morning for 22 years and also memorably hosted the long-running radio program, The Osgood File. Donning a signature bowtie, Osgood delivered stories via broadcasting and radio in a style reminiscent of the bygone era.

His time with CBS Sunday Morning began in 1994 and continued until 2016 when he retired from the show at the age of 83 and appeared one more time on the news program in 2018.

Osgood began his career in radio working as a program director at WGMS in Washington, DC, and general manager of WHCT in Hartford, CT. In 1963, he was lured away from ABC News, beginning his long-term run with CBS in 1967 as morning anchor and reporter for WCBS NewsRadio 88 in New York City.

In 1971, he left full-time radio work and became part of the CBS News team, doing commentary, reporting, and writing copy for other CBS personalities. He later became known as the network’s “Poet-in-Residence,” because of the verse he’d contributed time-to-time on the news programs.

Ultimately, Osgood took over Charles Kuralt’s role as CBS Sunday Morning‘s anchor where he continued to collaborate with the network until his retirement. In addition to his news work, Osgood narrated the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss‘s Horton Hears a Who! in 2008.