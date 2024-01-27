‘House of Villains’ Season 2: 10 Stars Who Could Join the Cast

Ready yourself for more reality TV rabble-rousing. The E! competition House of Villains is returning for a second season.

Season 1 assembled some of the “biggest, baddest, and most backstabbiest” reality stars in the history of unscripted television, as E! touted. And in the end, it was Bad Girls Club alum Tanisha Thomas who won the $200,000 prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

Now another showdown is on the horizon: Host Joel McHale told Entertainment Weekly this month that House of Villains Season 2 will start filming in February.

And producers certainly have many villains to choose from. Here are 10 infamous reality stars who — in our minds, at least — could be House of Villains’ next 10 contestants.

Christine Quinn

Quinn fully embraced her villain edit on Selling Sunset, telling The New York Times that she was going to “give the world a show.” She did just that on the show, clashing with and often offending her Oppenheim Group colleagues. Quinn eventually left the series amid allegations that she bribed a client to not work with costar and rival Emma Hernan.

Spencer Pratt

A two-time winner of the Choice TV Villain prize at the Teen Choice Awards, Pratt seemed to revel in his role as The Hills’ repeat offender, whether he was flirting with other women in front of now-wife Heidi Montag, leaving her crying on a curb after a pregnancy scare, or spreading rumors about a costar starring in a sex tape. Most of the drama was fake, but viewer animosity toward Pratt was often real.

Juan Pablo Galavis

This former soccer pro seemed like a dreamy leading man for The Bachelor Season 18… until he started turning off his contestants. At the end of the season, Galavis told runner-up Clare Crawley something so offensive that she told him she’d “never want [her] children having a father like [him].” He ended up picking Nikki Ferrell but didn’t propose to her or even say that he loved her.

Brandi Glanville

Glanville had a tumultuous tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Viewers may recall her throwing wine at Eileen Davidson, slapping Lisa Vanderpump, making a racist comment about Joyce Giraud, and referring to her costars by the C-word. Ultimately, Glanville was reportedly fired for diva behavior, though she made a comeback for the Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff

Gia Gunn

Gunn seemed to be playing psychological warfare when she returned to the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the fourth All Stars competition. She sowed seeds of doubt about Trinity the Tuck’s talent-show act, for example, and she told Farrah Moan that her teammates had deemed her the weakest link. (She does contend, though, that being a bully is not her real-life modus operandi.)

Monica Garcia

The other stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and even the reality show’s producers were shocked by the revelation that Garcia, a new Season 4 addition, was behind Reality Von Tease, an Instagram account that had been trolling the other RHOSLC ladies for years. “These were character assassinations,” costar Heather Gay said on the show. “But we never knew who it was.”

Bartise Bowden

It was bad enough that Bowden spoke at length about how unattracted he was to Nancy Rodriguez on Love Is Blind and implied he’d be turned off if she gained weight. But then he criticized her open-mindlessness about abortion — after saying he’d “pump a bunch of kids” into her — and unfairly characterized her perspective in front of her family. And he said that women could have “one pass” for abortion.

Tom Sandoval

Sandoval fell out of favor with his Vanderpump Rules costars and the Bravo show’s fans in a 2023 “Scandoval” after they learned that he had cheated on costar and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with fellow costar Raquel Leviss. His reputation has taken such a beating that he had to assure fans that he’s not Negan from The Walking Dead.

Jordyn Woods

Woods was a bestie of Kylie Jenner and a costar of Life of Kylie… until she became a Kardashian family persona non grata following her alleged involvement in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy. Woods and Jenner have since reconciled, but have Kardashian fans forgiven and forgotten?

Richard Hatch

Survivor’s debut winner was also one of its most cunning players, spearheading the reality competition’s first alliance and manipulating his way to victory in that Borneo-set first season. His notoriety followed him off screen, too, especially when he went to prison for tax evasion. If this clothing-averse competitor makes a comeback on House of Villains, the E! censors might be working overtime.