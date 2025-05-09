There has always been a bit of connective tissue between House of Villains and The Traitors, both of which feature some devious reality stars converging in a castle/mansion in hopes of outsmarting their housemates and winning the big prize, and now, the sister shows will share a home at Peacock.

That’s right, for its third season, House of Villains will move from its original home at E! to the NBC Universal streamer, and that’s not all we know about the future of the reality competition series.

Here are all the details we have about House of Villains Season 3 right now.

Is House of Villains returning for Season 3?

Yes! The reality series was officially renewed for a third season on May 9.

Who will host House of Villains Season 3?

Joel McHale will return for another round of hosting in Season 3 after overseeing both Season 1 and Season 2 at E! We don’t yet know who will provide the voice of the house a.k.a. EVA (Evil Voice Audio). Previously, it was Monica Garcia in Season 2.

Fans can probably also expect to see some reality all-stars with reps making guest appearances. In the past, the likes of Carole Baskin, Abby Lee Miller, Spencer Pratt, Ben Robinson, Danielle Staub, Janice Dickinson, and Tori Spelling all made celebrity cameos on the show.

When will House of Villains Season 3 premiere?

NBC Universal has not revealed an exact premiere date for House of Villains Season 3, but we do know it’ll debut in “early 2026,” this time on Peacock.

Who will compete on House of Villains Season 3?

The list of reality villains who will vie for the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” has not yet been revealed. We do know, though, that there will be a total of 11 reality stars who will join the show in Season 3 for a chance to win the $200,000 cash prize at the end of it. We can also expect that the people who are chosen to star in the season will be those who’ve earned a reputation for their time on TV, however brief.

Season 1’s cast included, memorably, Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club infamy, Tiffany “New York” Pollard from Flavor of Love and I Love New York, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge, Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from Love Is Blind, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice, Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor, and Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules.

Season 2’s cast featured the return of Pollard a.k.a. “New York” along with Safaree Samuels from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Wes Bergmann from The Challenge, Jessie Gorderz from Big Brother, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Victoria Larson from The Bachelor, Camilla Poindexter from Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas, Richard Hatch from Survivor, and Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiancé.

Who won House of Villains Seasons 1 and 2?

The first season was won by Thomas, and the winner of Season 2 was Safaree.