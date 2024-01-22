‘Apples Never Fall’ Teaser: Annette Bening & Sam Neill’s Family Unravels in Dark Mystery Drama (VIDEO)

“Everyone has a secret — even you.” Peacock has released the tense first teaser for Apples Never Fall starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy as the Delaney family — a group of tennis players whose lives are upended by an unexpected arrival, a dark secret, and a mysterious disappearance. The series premieres March 14 on Peacock.

From the author of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, comes Apples Never Fall. The Peacock series centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Lacy, Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

Apples Never Fall premieres Thursday, March 14 on Peacock with all seven episodes (each episode has a one-hour runtime). In the teaser above, the Delaney family’s life begins to crumble as stress gets to them all. Narrating the short teaser is Bening’s Joy, whose eery message feel like a callback to the Mary Alice Young narration in Desperate Housewives.

“You are a devoted wife and mom and know everything about those closest to you,” Bening says in the trailer. “But the truth is, everyone has a secret — even you.”

Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, and Dylan Thuraisingham also star in the series, with guest stars Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah, and Quentin Plair. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

“I’ve never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life…and yet is deliciously about life. Enter: Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty,” Marnich previously said in statement. “The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us. Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within — and beyond — family.”

Additional executive producers include David Heyman, Gregory Jacobs, Liane Moriarty, Annette Bening, Joe Hortua, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Executive producer Chris Sweeney directed four episodes, with Dawn Shadforth directing three.

Apples Never Fall is a production of Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Apples Never Fall, Series Premiere Thursday, March 14, Peacock