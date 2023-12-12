The next drama based on one of Liane Moriarty‘s books will arrive on Peacock in just a few short months.

The streaming service has announced that Apples Never Fall, starring Annette Bening (making her television return after almost two decades) and Sam Neill, will premiere in March 2024 and released the first photos of the Delaney family. Check out those images below.

The limited drama series centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

The cast also includes Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, and Dylan Thuraisingham. Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah, and Quentin Plair guest star.

“I’ve never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life…and yet is deliciously about life. Enter: Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty,” showrunner, writer, and executive producer Melanie Marnich said in statement. “The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us. Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within — and beyond — family.”

Marnich continued, “It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together. We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show. Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family. Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers’ room… Something really bad might’ve happened at the Delaney’s…but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic.”

Added executive producer David Heyman, “Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen. Watching the Delaney family — whose perfect veneer masks a myriad of secrets — as they begin to unravel is at times wickedly funny, at others tender and moving, but always gripping. Liane’s characters are vivid, complex and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most. These all seemed to me like ingredients for compelling television. And our sensational showrunner Melanie Marnich, along with our incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill have brought the book to life in the most thrilling and affecting way.”

Joining Marnich and Heyman as executive producers are Gregory Jacobs, Moriarty, Bening, Joe Hortua, Albert Page, Jillian Share, and Chris Sweeney (who directed Episodes 1, 2, 6, and 7). Dawn Shadforth directed the third, fourth, and fifth episodes.

Scroll down to check out the photos of the Delaneys.

Apples Never Fall, Series Premiere, March 2024, Peacock