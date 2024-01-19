‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About New Twin Boys

Kailyn Lowry, whose life was documented across five seasons of MTV‘s hit series Teen Mom 2, has welcomed two new additions to her family.

The reality star announced the news on her Barely Famous podcast on Friday, January 19, revealing she gave birth to twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. This marks Lowry’s sixth and seventh children.

Lowry said the twins had to be delivered by C-section, which “terrified” her. “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks… I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea,” she said. “But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

“First, I walked in [to the hospital] and looked around and immediately said, ‘I don’t like this.’ That was the first thing I said. I started crying again,” she recalled. “And there’s so many people in there. I felt like it was my 16 and Pregnant episode.”

Lowry didn’t reveal the names of her newborn babies, but back in November, she said she was expecting twin boys.

After rising to fame on 16 and Pregnant, Lowry went on to become a star of Teen Mom 2, which followed her as she raised her family and documented her first five births.

She first gave birth in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera welcomed their son Isaac (13). This was followed by son Lincoln (10) during her four-year marriage to Javi Marroquin. She later welcomed sons Lux (6) and Creed (3) with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lowry left the Teen Mom franchise in 2022, choosing not to return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. That same year, she went public with her and Scott’s relationship. The couple welcomed a son, Rio, in November 2022, though the pair didn’t reveal his arrival until July 2023.