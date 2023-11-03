‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans React After More Gerry Drama & Shocking Twist

With only three women remaining and a series of heartfelt hometown visits, The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner had a tough decision to make on Thursday’s (November 2) episode. The show ended with a shocking twist that no one saw coming.

The drama-packed night started off with Gerry’s visit to Shrewsbury, New Jersey, where he met with Theresa’s family, including her sisters, her daughter, and her three sons. Afterward, the couple took a trip to Seaside Heights to ride the Ferris wheel and share a kiss.

This is where things started to get tricky, as Theresa told Gerry she was in love with him. Gerry didn’t say the word “love” back, but he did tell her that she made him feel “special.”

However, in his confessional, Gerry admitted to having fallen in love with the 70-year-old financial services professional. “For the first time since 1968, I know that I’ve fallen in love again. This is the love I’m looking for,” he said. “I’m in love with Theresa. She could be the person that completes me, and I could be the person that completes her.”

Next up, Gerry visited Benton City, Washington, where he met with Faith’s sister, sons, grandkids, and her horse, Liberty. The pair even did some horse riding together. But the sweetest moment came in front of the whole family when both Gerry and Liberty said “I love you” to each other out loud.

“I had to say the words. I couldn’t not,” Gerry explained in a confessional. “The feeling of love: it’s a lot of confusion for me. And I don’t know how I can reconcile expressing feelings I have for Faith right now with how I feel about Theresa. I don’t know where I’m gonna go with that, but I love her.”

Last up was a trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Gerry met with Leslie’s three children and their grandkids, plus her oldest brother, who had concerns about the partnership. Thankfully, Gerry was able to convince the older brother that he had the best intentions and received his blessing to propose to Leslie, should that be what Gerry decides.

After telling Leslie he loved her, Gerry said in confessional, “I came here on this journey hoping to find love, and I have. But I did not expect to find it in more than one person. And those are hard words to say. And now I’m just realizing I don’t know how I can reconcile the strong feelings I have for each of these three women. I’m very confused. I am terrified.”

All this confusion led to a dramatic conclusion at the rose ceremony, where Gerry was unable to make a decision. After handing Leslie a rose, Gerry paused, struggling to choose between Theresa and Faith. Overwhelmed by the situation, Gerry put the rose down and walked out of the room.

“I feel like I’m gonna throw up,” he shared. “I’m looking at two women who, either one could be my partner for the rest of my life. Having to send someone home is gut-wrenching. I’m dying inside a little bit right at this moment.”

And that’s where the episode ended, leaving Faith, Theresa, and the viewers on an emotional cliffhanger.

Check out some of the reaction to the episode below.

