‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Pilot With Selena Gomez Ordered at Disney Channel

Wizards of Waverly Place is getting a sequel as Disney Channel has ordered a pilot for a follow-up series executive produced by Selena Gomez and her onscreen sibling David Henrie.

According to Deadline, Gomez will guest star in the pilot as her character Alex Russo alongside Henrie, who is reprising his role as Justin Russo. Henrie will be a series regular in the show alongside newly unveiled cast members Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

The revival pilot comes from Raven’s Home writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. According to the show’s description, the revival will pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind for a normal human life with his wife and sons.

Justin will get a surprise though when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door, forcing Justin to embrace his past and help maintain the future of the Wizard World. The young wizard named Billie is taken under Justin’s wing and will be portrayed by Brown. Meanwhile, Thiele is set to play Justin’s oldest son and Gianopulos is going to portray his wife Giada.

Additionally, Gomez, Henrie, Elinoff, Thomas, Gary Marsh, and Andy Fickman are all attached as executive producers, with Fickman set to direct.

For those less familiar with Wizards of Waverly Place, the original show from creator Todd J. Greenwald ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed the Russo family, which included three siblings struggling with mastering their wizarding abilities. Alongside Gomez and Henrie, the original show featured Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming pilot as it continues to take shape at Disney Channel, and catch the original show anytime on Disney+.