Todd Chrisley Is Freaking Out About Changing Prisons

Incarcerated reality star Todd Chrisley has not been quiet when it comes to speaking out against the “inhumane” conditions of his prison, but he’s even more worried about being moved to another facility.

The news comes amid reports that the Chrisley Knows Best star might be transferred from FPC Pensacola to a state prison “because the federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

Speaking with Brian Entin on NewsNation‘s Cuomo earlier this month, Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, said the situation had only gotten worse for her father since he spoke out about the conditions he and his fellow inmates are facing.

“The retaliation is real,” she shared. “It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety.”

According to TMZ, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, said his client doesn’t want to move prisons “because he’s afraid guards and officials within the new facility will retaliate against him for speaking out against living conditions in his current pad, FPC Pensacola.”

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, though the sentences were reduced last year. Todd’s 12-year sentence has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to over five years.

Surgent explained that Todd is worried prison officials in other prisons would take aim at him for speaking out against FPC Pensacola. Todd’s criticisms have included claims of blackmail attempts, rat-infested kitchens, out-of-date food, and “starving” the inmates to death.

Surgent noted that a prison transfer hasn’t yet been made official and also stated Todd would likely stay in the federal system rather than being moved to a state prison like Savannah previously suggested.

He also shared that Todd is afraid of being moved to a location where it will make it harder for Savannah to visit him. In addition, Todd is said to have become a mentor to some of his fellow inmates, a role which he takes very seriously.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told TMZ that it can’t comment on individual prison transfers but that it reassigns prisoners for various reasons, including medical needs and or security reasons.