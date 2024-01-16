Could There Be More ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’? Cast Rehearsed for Live Shows Pre-Strike (VIDEO)

The cast of Daisy Jones and The Six was supposed to go on tour to perform the music from the Prime Video series. Star Riley Keough shared a video of those rehearsals before heading to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, saying the 2023 Hollywood strikes ended that dream. Co-star Sam Claflin confirmed as much on the Emmys red carpet but said hope isn’t lost.

“We were rehearsing to do live performances, but then the writers’ strike happened. We wanted to be in solidarity and support of the writers, and then the actors’ strike happened, so, of course, we couldn’t get involved,” Claflin told Variety (see below), adding that “maybe one day” they can get the band back together.

Daisy Jones & The Six follows is loosely inspired by the creation of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album. Keough plays the titular Daisy Jones, with Claflin playing The Six frontman Bobby Dunne (think of them as the Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of the series, except the characters had a will-they, won’t-they slow-burn relationship instead of being married and breaking up like the real-life rockstars). All of the relationship drama between the band members occurred while they recorded their first and only album together, titled “Aurora,” which features the fictional hit song “Honeycomb (Look At Us Now).”

The songs from the album were popular among fans in real life. The show planned to go on tour with the series’ cast, but as Claflin and Keough shared, that was nixed. Still, Claflin is forever grateful that he got to record a real album for the limited series.

“To have an album with my voice on it” meant everything to Claflin, he said on the Emmys carpet (Claflin, Keough, Camila Morrone, and the series at large were all nominated in the limited series categories).

“My kids are my life and joy. Hearing my little boy ask me in the car to play a song from the show — he knows the words, he loves the soundtrack — it’s a surreal experience,” The Hunger Games alum added.

The cast and creators of Daisy Jones & The Six seem game for more, whether that be a concert tour or even a second season.

Executive producers Lauren Levy Neustadter and Scott Neustadter told Variety in August, “If any time Amazon came to us and said, ‘What would it be?’ we would put our little thinking caps on about it,” Lauren said.

She also gave the most reassuring answer about the tour’s possible future. “We’re not giving up,” Lauren said. “I believe they will perform. The question is when.”

The series was developed from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name. Scott said there have already been talks about where the story could go in future installments, noting that flashing between the characters’ 20s and 40s was a “calculated move.”

“It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor [Jenkins Reid, author of the book Daisy Jones & the Six] for hours about where we think we could take this next,” he said. “It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future.”

Do you want more Daisy Jones & The Six? Let us know in the comments below.

