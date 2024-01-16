‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser’s Cause of Death Revealed

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Alec Musser
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

All My Children star Alec Musser‘s cause of death has been revealed following the news of his passing at the age of 50.

Known for playing Del Henry in the former ABC soap opera, as well as his role in Adam Sandler‘s Grown Ups, Musser died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alec Musser for 'All My Children'

(Credit: Yolanda Perez / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection)

According to People, a press release from the office stated that Musser was found by his fiancée Paige Press at their home in Del Mar, California. The report further detailed that Press went to sleep Friday night, discovering Musser the next morning in their bathroom with a shotgun nearby.

When law enforcement responded to the scene with paramedics, Musser was confirmed dead by suicide. Musser’s death was announced publicly the same day on the evening of January 13.

In addition to his roles in All My Children and Grown Ups, Musser’s filmography also includes Rita Rocks, Road to the Altar, and Desperate Housewives. Following the news of his death, Sandler took to social media to honor Musser, writing, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s other Grown Ups costar Salma Hayek also honored him, by sharing a clip of their scene together and writing, “In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hillarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

