‘Beef’ Creator Lee Sung Jin Gives Season 2 Update & Teases Big Change

After taking home eight awards at last night’s (January 15) Emmys (including three Creative Arts Emmys), Netflix‘s Beef is in a prime position for a second season, and the show’s creator, Lee Sung Jin, has plenty of ideas in mind.

While the streamer has yet to officially announce a follow-up season, Lee said he is open to doing more, despite the close-ended first season. Speaking to reporters backstage at the Emmys, the writer-director stated, “I feel like there are so many paths [for more Beef].”

“It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure,” he continued, per Deadline. “But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology. It could be many things. It’s up to the great algorithm. We’re all waiting to hear.”

Lee, who also goes by Sonny Lee, signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix back in November, which includes both potential film and television projects.

Ahead of the ceremony, the show’s lead co-star, Steven Yeun, who later won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, told Variety he had “no clue” about a second season, noting, “I defer to Sonny on all fronts.”

In addition to Yeun’s win, his lead co-star Ali Wong also picked up the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while the show itself won for Outstanding Limited Series.

It was also a successful night for Lee, who took home the award for Outstanding Directing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Last year, Lee told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’d love to make more [Beef],” noting the show was “initially pitched as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters.”

Season 1 starred Wong and Yeun as Amy Lau and Danny Cho, two strangers who become embroiled in a dangerous and violent feud following a road rage incident. It also co-starred Joseph Lee as Amy’s stay-at-home-husband George Nakai and Young Mazino as Danny’s unmotivated younger brother Paul Cho.