‘Beef’: Everything We Know About Season 2

Beef has taken awards season by storm following its freshman outing on Netflix, but despite being categorized as a limited series, the hit show is already eyeing a second season.

According to Deadline, casting rumors for another season are already circulating, and as we look forward to more potential reveals and news, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Beef Season 2, below.

What Would a Beef Season 2 Be About?

Season 1 focused on the feud between Ali Wong‘s Amy and Steven Yeun‘s Danny, two individuals who become entwined after a road rage incident. Following the season’s success, it seems that creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin is going to shift focus from Amy and Danny to new characters as Deadline reported Season 2’s premise would involve feuding couples.

When asked about the show’s future at the Emmys, Jin said, “It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure.” With that in mind, “If Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology. It could be many things. It’s up to the great algorithm. We’re all waiting to hear.”

Who Could Be in a Beef Season 2 Cast?

While the show hasn’t officially been ordered for a second season, Deadline teased that May December‘s Charles Melton and Priscilla‘s Cailee Spaeny are being considered to play one of the couples at the center of the new chapter. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, who previously starred together in Brokeback Mountain and Love & Other Drugs, are reportedly being considered to play the other couple.

Only time will tell if the season would be set in the same universe as Season 1, which could make way for the potential return of Wong and Yeun’s characters.

When Could Production Begin?

Scripts for a second season have already reportedly been completed for submission at Netflix and A24 with a potential production start planned for the summer or fall of this year. Again, without official confirmation, this is merely rumored, per Deadline. But it would ring true to Jin’s practices as he told TV Insider around the Season 1 premiere, “My pitches tend to be really involved… I try to leave as little to the imagination as possible.” In other words, if Jin had Season 1’s plot in place before presenting, that suggests that Season 2’s delivery will be similar behind the scenes.

Stay tuned for more on Beef‘s possible Season 2 return as we await word, and let us know your thoughts on the show’s next chapter in the comments, below.

Beef, Streaming now, Netflix