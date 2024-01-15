One of the biggest questions in television for talk shows right now is who will be the new host of The Daily Show, and of course, that came up during the 2023 Emmys after the show won for Outstanding Talk Series.

Trevor Noah, who left The Daily Show in December 2022, accepted the award, and a viewer noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “We see you [Roy Wood Jr.] at the #Emmys mouthing ‘Please hire a host'” during the speech. “Chill fam I was trying to do that in the low,” Wood, who left the show after eight years in October 2023 (“I can’t come up with what Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” he’d said amidst the ongoing search for a new host), wrote in a quoted post. See that below.

chill fam I was trying to do that in the low https://t.co/kW1AD4yxhN — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 16, 2024

After, backstage, Noah was asked about who he thinks should take over as host. Since he announced he’d be leaving, after seven years, in September 2022, people have been wondering who would end up being his replacement. (Noah took over as host in 2015 following Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.)

“I was thinking about that the whole night coming here. I was like, this is the night where I’m going to be thinking about who the replacement is, not about the fact that we are celebrating seven years of working together against all odds to craft and create one of the hardest shows on TV and try and make American politics funny when a lot of the time it is scary and more polarizing than ever,” he told reporters and got some laughs, though he did try to focus on why he and the show were there.

“I thought about that a lot, and when they announced that we had won, I was like, ‘Ah, who’s going to replace me?’ That’s the second thing I thought of as well. And yeah, I’m still thinking about that and I will continue to think about it as I celebrate this amazing achievement with all the people who helped make me do it,” he continued.

As for whether he’s having any second thoughts, “When I see everybody here in the same place, definitely. I would gladly come back and work with every single one of these people every single day of the week. So yeah, when I see them, I would do it,” he admitted. However, “when I see what my schedule is on Wednesday, I wouldn’t do it.”