New ‘Daily Show’ Host? Trevor Noah Addresses Search at Emmys, Plus Roy Wood Jr.’s Onstage Plea

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah, and 'Daily Show' cast and crew accept the Outstanding Variety Series award for
Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of the biggest questions in television for talk shows right now is who will be the new host of The Daily Show, and of course, that came up during the 2023 Emmys after the show won for Outstanding Talk Series.

Trevor Noah, who left The Daily Show in December 2022, accepted the award, and a viewer noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “We see you [Roy Wood Jr.] at the #Emmys mouthing ‘Please hire a host'” during the speech. “Chill fam I was trying to do that in the low,” Wood, who left the show after eight years in October 2023 (“I can’t come up with what Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” he’d said amidst the ongoing search for a new host), wrote in a quoted post. See that below.

After, backstage, Noah was asked about who he thinks should take over as host. Since he announced he’d be leaving, after seven years, in September 2022, people have been wondering who would end up being his replacement. (Noah took over as host in 2015 following Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.)

“I was thinking about that the whole night coming here. I was like, this is the night where I’m going to be thinking about who the replacement is, not about the fact that we are celebrating seven years of working together against all odds to craft and create one of the hardest shows on TV and try and make American politics funny when a lot of the time it is scary and more polarizing than ever,” he told reporters and got some laughs, though he did try to focus on why he and the show were there.

Calista Flockhart & 'Ally McBeal' Cast Reunite & Dance at Emmys
Related

Calista Flockhart & 'Ally McBeal' Cast Reunite & Dance at Emmys

“I thought about that a lot, and when they announced that we had won, I was like, ‘Ah, who’s going to replace me?’ That’s the second thing I thought of as well. And yeah, I’m still thinking about that and I will continue to think about it as I celebrate this amazing achievement with all the people who helped make me do it,” he continued.

As for whether he’s having any second thoughts, “When I see everybody here in the same place, definitely. I would gladly come back and work with every single one of these people every single day of the week. So yeah, when I see them, I would do it,” he admitted. However, “when I see what my schedule is on Wednesday, I wouldn’t do it.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah where to stream

Emmys

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Roy Wood Jr.

Trevor Noah

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Roman Zaragoza, Danielle Pinnock, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 3
1
Which Spirits Are Back (And Who Might Not Be) in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3
Emmy Winners 2023
2
The Complete Emmys Winners List
Christina Applegate and Anthony Anderson at Emmys 2024
3
Christina Applegate Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation at Emmys
Emmys red carpet arrivals
4
See All the Stars on the Emmys Red Carpet
Todd and Julie Chrisley
5
Todd & Julie Chrisley Quietly Sold $5.2 Million Home While Behind Bars