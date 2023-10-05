Roy Wood Jr. Quits ‘The Daily Show’ After 8 Years: He Explains Why

Martin Holmes
Comments
Roy Wood Jr hosts The Daily Show
Comedy Central/YouTube

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 More

Roy Wood Jr. was a favorite to take over from Trevor Noah as The Daily Show‘s new permanent host, but those hopes are no more, as the comedian has decided to exit the Comedy Central show after eight years.

“I can’t come up with [what] Plan B is while still working with Plan A,” Wood told NPR. “The job of correspondent… it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

A spokesperson for The Daily Show responded to the news of Wood’s departure, telling NPR, “Roy Wood Jr. is a comedic genius and beloved teammate. His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News. We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Wood joined The Daily Show in 2015 and became one of the series’ regular correspondents. He also hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner earlier this year.

When asked if he would consider returning to host the show, he said, “If you’re offered the chance to host The Daily Show at any point in your life… you have to stop for a second and consider that. The next question becomes, ‘What does The Daily Show look like in 2024? And what does late night look like in 2024?'”

Since Noah left The Daily Show last December, the show has introduced a string of guest hosts, including the likes of Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Marlon Wayans, Al Franken, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj, and Wood himself.

Guest hosts are set to continue when the show returns post-WGA strike on Monday, October 16. There is no word as of yet on when Comedy Central intends to name a permanent successor.

It was reported in August that former Daily Show correspondent Minhaj was a leading favorite to take over as full-time host, a decision that Wood said he thinks would be a good choice.

“I think Hasan checks a lot of boxes that the network would want and people would want,” Wood shared. “Hasan’s young, he’s global and he has the political I.Q.”

In a further statement, Wood thanked Noah, Paramount, and Comedy Central “for giving me the runway to also produce three one-hour stand-up specials, for letting me host two award-winning podcasts, letting me write & shoot my own comedy pilot, write a film, and much, much more. I look forward to finding other ways to collaborate with them down the road.”

“Until then, I am excited to nurture new ideas and see what the future holds for me in the shifting sands of late night television, scripted comedy, and whatever else the comedy gods may have in store for me in 2024 and beyond,” he added.

Check out some of the fan reaction to Wood’s departure.

The Daily Show, New Episodes, Monday, October 16, Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah where to stream

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Hasan Minhaj

Roy Wood Jr.

Trevor Noah

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry on When Calls the Heart
1
Is ‘When Calls the Heart’ Headed for Another Elizabeth, Nathan & Lucas Love Triangle?
Kylie Jenner in 'The Simpsons'
2
‘The Simpsons’: Kylie Jenner Guest Stars as Techno-Genius
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Surprising $0 Final Wager
Reese Witherspoon for 'The Morning Show' Season 3
4
‘The Morning Show’ EP on Bradley & Cory’s Big Secret Finally Being Exposed
Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove in the 'iCarly' Season 3 finale
5
‘iCarly’ Reboot Canceled After 3 Seasons at Paramount+