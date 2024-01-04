‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Premiere Storyline Hints at Missing Ghost as CBS Unveils First Photos

Ghosts fans! CBS is getting ready to check back into Woodstone’s B&B with hosts Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and their eclectic group of haunting spirits, but the Season 3 premiere episode logline is hinting at an absence as the installment will address a lingering mystery.

As fans of the kooky comedy will recall, spouses Sam and Jay were sitting in their car outside their inherited estate-turned-bed and breakfast, only for her to discover that one of the mansion’s many spirits was being “sucked off,” otherwise known as crossing over to the other side. As a beam of light shined on the house, it was unclear which ghost was taken, but CBS is hinting at an answer.

The network unveiled three all-new photos for the highly anticipated season kicking off Thursday, February 15, with “The Owl.” The episode’s logline reads, “Sam, Jay, and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay’s restaurant.”

So, while fans may have to wait a while for exact answers, the episode storyline’s teasing statements, like “remaining ghosts” and “Jay’s restaurant,” give them plenty to consider. Are the remaining ghosts all of the main spirits fans have come to love, or will it be one of their own?

Also, as was teased in previous seasons, Jay’s a chef, and it’s clear that he and Sam plan to expand their business by opening a restaurant on their land. Could this be a whole new place for the lovable ghosts to haunt? We can’t wait to find out.

Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer and directed by Jay Karas, Season 3’s premiere is just over a month away from providing long-awaited answers. Stay tuned for more on Ghosts‘ third season as we approach the premiere date, and keep an eye out for additional information arriving in the days and weeks ahead of the return.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 8:30/7:30c, CBS